The deadly drone strike on a tanker escalates Iran-Israel naval tensions





Two crew members, a British and a Romanian, died Thursday when Mercer Street Tanker was attacked by an armed drone believed to be operated by Iran off the coast of Oman.

While Israel and the US are blaming Iran for the attack, Iranian state media have said the incident was in retaliation for an airstrike on a military airport in Syria, which it accused Israel of being behind.

The Syrian regime is backed by Iranian forces. No Iranian official has commented on the attack, and CNN has contacted Iran’s foreign ministry for comment.

The ship was traveling from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujariah in the UAE without cargo on board, the ship management firm said.

It is said to be sailing under a Liberian flag, according to the Marine Traffic escort website. The ship is owned by Japan and managed by Zodiac Maritime, an international management company based in London and led by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. The zodiac also confirmed on Friday that the tanker was under its power and was moving to a safe place with an American naval escort. US officials have not said which port the ship will go to. A security official aware of the preliminary investigation said the crew reported that they had heard drone noises followed by explosions and explosions in the water. The boat then turned off the radio. The boat driver and a security detail remained on the bridge to pilot the ship and were hit in the attack, they added. The dead Briton was a member of security personnel, the official said. A U.S. defense official familiar with the details of the incident said Friday that the tanker was attacked by an armed drone thought to be operated by Iran. Another official said the U.S. responded to the “emergency call for a visible UAV-style attack” and that the ship was escorted to port by USS aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and destroyer USS Mitscher. The tanker crew reported that the drone exploded in its super structure on Thursday, the first U.S. official said. They also reported an unsuccessful drone attack attempt early in the day, but said the drone fell into the water. The U.S. military has long noted that Iran has drones operating by flying targets and exploding strikes. An official source at the Oman Maritime Safety Center told the Oman News Agency on Friday that the incident took place outside Oman waters, the agency said. Oman sent planes and a Navy ship to the site of the attack, and Omani officials say they were told by the ship and its crew that it would continue sailing without the need for assistance, the agency reported. Deep concerns This incident comes in the middle increased tensions between Israel and Iran and follows a series of tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman in recent years, for which the US has blamed Iran. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the world should stand against Iran after the incident. “Iran is not just an Israeli problem, but an exporter of terror, destruction and instability that harms the whole world. We must never remain silent in the face of Iranian terrorism, which also harms freedom of navigation,” Lapid said in a statement on Twitter. . Lapid added that he had told his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, that the attack on the ship needed a strong response. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was “deeply concerned” by the incident off the coast of Oman, in a statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the British and Romanian nationals killed in the incident,” the statement said. “Ships should be allowed to sail freely in accordance with international law,” she added. Ambrey, the maritime security company that hired the British crew killed in the attack, also said in a statement that it was “currently working closely with our client and relevant authorities, while providing all possible support to the victim’s relatives. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this incredibly sad time.”

CNN’s Andrew Carey and Amir Tal contributed to this report.

