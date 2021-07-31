Protest against Sydney blockade stalled as organizers vow to regroup in August | Sydney

Protests against the blockade planned in Sydney on Saturday failed to materialize, with police convinced that the movement crackdown and checkpoints entering the city prevented a repeat of mass rallies violating the first blockade last weekend.

As New South Wales health authorities announced 210 new cases in the Delta blast Saturday morning, Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Willing set the stage for an operation involving mounted police, helicopters, harsh fines and an exclusion zone to hold potential protesters to gather.

Taxi and travel companies were banned from taking passengers to Sydney’s central business district between 9am and 3pm, with fines of up to $ 500,000 for businesses and $ 100,000 for non-compliant individuals.

There were 1,000 police officers throughout the city, assisted by 300 security personnel, who set up checkpoints on major roads, with the exclusion zone extending from Bradfield Highway at Milsons Point north of Port Bridge to City West Link in Lilyfield, on South Dowling Road near Todman Avenue in Zetland, and east on New South Head Road near Ocean Avenue in Edgecliff. The port tunnel was also closed.

Police also stopped cars on Princes Highway and Sydney Park Road trying to enter the city through Newtown, and checked if there were more than two passengers in a car and if they were more than 10 miles from their home. Similar checks were conducted on Oxford Street in Paddington.

The mounted police also convened in the case of Hyde Park, some protesters entered the city center, but a police spokesman told the Guardian that the operation on the main roads seems to have prevented a massive rally.

Minutes before the end of the exclusion zone at 3pm, the spokesman said police were considering the operation a success and had only reports of isolated incidents.

Police also increased its presence in areas not related to protests, with helicopters that warned people who trained in Gordons and Bondi beach in eastern cities not to extend.

NSW Police conducted roadside checks of drivers heading towards the Anzac Bridge. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Earlier, groups in the Telegram that coordinated the rally last Saturday were urging followers not to attend Saturday’s event, warning that it lacked an established field team and was given insufficient promotional time and effort. .

Instead, organizers called on followers to gather for a certain protest in late August.

A handful of members of the Telegram channels used to stage protests posted pictures of police checkpoints on the street and in Hyde Park, warning others not to join. Others warned that the event would be a media trap.

Saturday’s scenes were in stark contrast to a week ago, when thousands of angry and masked anti-blockade protesters marched on major Australian cities.

There have been 85 indicted protesters and about 300 people fined in connection with protests in recent weeks in Sydney, where an estimated 3,500 have gathered. While the focus of events had been against the blockade measures, there were also messages against vaccination in protest.