Pedro Francke: relief in Peru as moderate has become finance minister | Peru

After 24 hours of uncertainty and the worst Friday in years on the stock exchange, Peru’s new president Pedro Castillo has completed his cabinet, swearing in to moderate left-wing economist Pedro Francke as finance minister, and in the process calming nervous investors and anxious Peruvians alike. Anbal Torres was also sworn in as justice minister on Friday, filling the remaining vacant cabinet posts. The rest were sworn in late Thursday, amid deep concern over the election of Castillo Prime Minister Guido Bellido, who is under investigation for claiming to have defended the bright path, a group of Maoist rebels who killed tens of thousands of Peruvians in the 1980s and 1990s, and is also accused of making homophobic remarks. In a sharp rejection of Bellido’s controversial views, Francke vowed to work towards a better life, with equal opportunities, regardless of gender, ethnic identity or sexual orientation when he took the oath as minister. Just hours before the ceremony, Bellido tweeted, with a hint of despair, that Franke had all our support to implement the sustainable economic policy expressed in the two-hundred-year plan without corruption. The 60-year-old former World Bank technocrat had been a close economic adviser to Castillo during a lengthy recount after the June run-off election in June, dispelling fears that his next government would practice nationalization and expropriation. resources. Private companies will continue to be private companies, he told the Guardian in June. Our economy will be market-oriented, but with pro-poor policies, he said. He ruled out nationalizations, but said multinational mining companies would have to leave more money in the country. Wishing success to Francke, the former Peruvian Minister of Finance Alonso Segura tweeted: His efforts will be fundamental to building consensus to allow a better place for all Peruvians. Francke’s previous absence from the cabinet, consisting of the controversial appointment of Bellidos, had plunged the government into crisis. Centrist lawmakers have led calls for Bellido to step down as prime minister. His appointment is linked to Vladimir Cerrn, a close ally and founder of the Marxist-Leninist party of Free Peru, to which Castillo belongs. Concern over the influence of Cerrn, a Cuban-educated neurosurgeon who admires the Venezuelan government, has undermined confidence that Castillo is in control of his government.

