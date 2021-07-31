Restaurant owners relieved by moving to step 2 of NL reopening plan

With Newfoundland and Labrador moving into Step 2 of Sunday’s reopening plan, some restaurant owners are getting a sign of relief.

In step 2, there are no capacity restrictions for restaurants or bars, which means that owners can bring more of their own tables and allow more customers inside. However, there should still be room for social distancing, underlined on Friday the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

Deborah Bourdenown has several businesses in the Twillingate area, including The Anchor Inn, while Jenny Parsons owns a number in Woody Point, including Aunt Jane’s Place BnB and Merchant Warehouse. Both told CBC Radio On the move on Friday they are ready for the rules to be relaxed.

“You are watching carefully everything you do like this, wanting to always comply with all the mandatory safety rules that have been set,” Bourden said.

“Just not thinking about it so much makes you feel better right away.”

The mask request for public indoor spaces can be removed until August 9th. (John Pike / CBC)

Bourden said the capacity of her restaurant is 70, which is reduced to 35 under current rules. She said that with the removal of capacity constraints, she will still be able to bring back about six places due to the demand for physical distancing.

“For smaller and medium-sized countries, it will not help us much. So we can hardly wait for these capacity constraints and physical distancing to work more hand in hand to allow more people into our restaurants and bars. ours, “said Bourden.

Changes in mask requirements are also possible

On Friday, the province’s chief medical officer for health also said the requirement for mandatory masks in public spaces could be lifted by the week of August 9, which marks two weeks after 50 per cent of the eligible population had received two doses of COVID. – 19 vaccines.

Fitzgerald said the removal of the mandate would be conditional on the continuing favorable epidemiology in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the masks would continue to be “strongly recommended by public health, especially in those situations that are most at risk for the spread of COVID” “.

Restaurants and bars will have no capacity limits starting August 1, however physical distancing is still required. (Paul Daly / Canadian Press)

Parsons calls the news an exciting mask, but is leaving it to her staff whether or not they want to remove their masks.

She said it has been difficult to cut tables while wearing a non-medical mask.

“It would be like a little taste of freedom just not to wear it,” Parsons said of the possibility of removing the mask order.

“The rest of it is when we have people coming into our building, now, I always feel like I’m the mask police. It will take away the stress and give us a little sense of freedom and we will be able to smile at people.” .

Both Bourden and Parsons said they understand the rationale behind such tight public health restrictions throughout the pandemic. They said security is the priority, but hope that comprehensive restrictions will not be reversed in the future.

