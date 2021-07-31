Coronavirus: China and Australia toughen Delta response | Coronavirus





The spread of the Delta variant has prompted China and Australia to impose stricter restrictions on Covid-19 after the WHO called on the world to contain the mutation quickly before turning it into something more deadly. The most serious increase in coronavirus infections in recent months spread to two other areas on Saturday: Fujian province and Chongqing megacity. More than 200 cases have been linked to a Delta group in Nanjing city where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive, with blasts sweeping Beijing, Chongqing and five provinces since Saturday. The place where the disease first appeared has rushed to prevent the highly transmissible type from taking root by putting more than a million people under closure and re-establishing mass testing campaigns. In Australia, where only about 14 per cent of the population is vaccinated, Brisbane’s third largest city and other parts of Queensland had to enter a premature Covid-19 blockade on Saturday after a group of Delta variants was collected in six new cases. The only way to overcome the Delta strain is to move fast, be fast and be strong, said Queensland Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles, while announcing to millions of people that they will be under three days of strict house arrest warrants. . The war has changed. Worldwide, coronavirus infections are on the rise again, with the World Health Organization announcing an average increase of 80% over the past four weeks in five of the six health agencies in the region, a jump driven mainly by the Delta variant which now has reached 132 countries and territories. Delta is a warning: it is a warning that the virus is evolving, but it is also a call to action that we must move now before more dangerous variants emerge, said WHO Emergency Director Michael Ryan. He stressed that the game plan still works, namely physical distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene and vaccination. The race for vaccines to triumph over the variants seems to have taken a hit after the US Centers for Disease Control released an analysis that found that people fully immunized with so-called Delta variant progression infections could spread the disease as easily as unvaccinated people. While the strikes remain effective against serious illness and death, the U.S. government agency said in an internal document leaked by the CDC, the war has changed as a result of Delta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/31/coronavirus-china-and-australia-toughen-delta-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

