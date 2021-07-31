Fires in Turkey: “Animals are burning”, say devastated farmers as fires engulf Turkey





“Animals are burning,” 56-year-old Muzeyyan Kacar told CNN. “Everything will burn. Our land, our animals and our home. What else do we have anyway?”

At least six people have died in dozens of fires that began earlier this week, amid scorching summer temperatures and fires that experts say have been exacerbated by climate change.

Among the victims are two firefighters who were killed fighting the blaze on Saturday, according to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

As of Wednesday, 88 fires have broken out across the country, the ministry said. Ten fires were still burning on Saturday, she added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared parts of the five provinces on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast “disaster zones” following a helicopter visit to the devastated areas. “We will continue to take all steps to heal the wounds of our people, compensate for losses and improve opportunities better than before,” the president added in a Twitter post Saturday. The biggest fire, in Manavgat, Antalya Province, killed at least three people, according to the Turkish Directorate of Natural Disasters and Emergencies (AFAD). In the nearby village of Kacarlar, residents are struggling to see houses they have built by hand burn to the ground. “My father’s house burned down,” said 48-year-old Gulay Kacar. “She’s gone, she’s gone, she’s gone,” Kacar said, before adding that she was “running to let the animals go free.” Namet Atik, a 37-year-old farmer from a neighboring village, said he came to Kacarlar to help. “For whatever this village needs … we are here for them,” he told CNN “We take water from them, our cars, tractors, saws,” he added. “We are forest villagers. Our livelihood is the forest. If this fire is lit, there is no turning back.” Vacationers were also evacuated by sea from a resort in Bodrum, on the Mediterranean coast, on Thursday. The evacuation was a precaution and the area was closed to traffic to allow easy access for fire trucks, TRT reported. About 4,000 personnel, along with hundreds of emergency vehicles, have been deployed by the government to help fight the blaze this week. At least 77 houses have been damaged in Antalya province and more than 2,000 farm animals have died, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told reporters on Thursday. Burning temperatures Hot and dry weather conditions had worsened the fires, Pakdemirli said on Thursday. He added that temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit), humidity less than 14% and winds of about 50 kilometers per hour (31 mph) had helped spread the flames. Hikmet Ozturk, a forest expert at the Turkish Foundation for Combating Land Erosion, a non-governmental organization working to protect forests, told CNN that while 95% of fires in Turkey are caused by humans, the spread of fires has been exacerbated by the changes. climatic. The fire zone is within the Mediterranean basin, which is one of the most sensitive to the risks of climate change, Ozturk said. “Typical summer weather conditions for the area are hot and dry, which means the risk of fires is already high and climate change increases that risk,” he said. Fires are coming as parts of Western Europe have battled major floods in recent weeks. Scientists have been warning for decades that climate change will make extreme weather events more likely, including heavy rain and deadly floods.

CNN reporters Gul Tuysuz and Arwa Damon reported from Turkey. Sheena McKenzie wrote in London.

