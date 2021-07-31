International
‘An extremely high figure’: Victoria police say new crime statistics show resources are stretched
The city of Victoria has seen a significant increase in crime over the past year, according to data released by Statistics Canada.
The Crime Severity Index (CSI), which measures the volume and severity of crime reported by police, showed Victoria well ahead of any city controlled by a municipal department, including Vancouver.
Victoria scored a 168, compared to Vancouver’s 105 and Christ’s average of 96.
“It’s a very high figure,” said Victoria Police spokeswoman Const. Tha Mac MacIntyre.
“When we look at this figure for an extremely high severity of crime, we really think about the strain and ability of our officers to contribute to the safety of the community.”
While Victoria CSI was high, some small communities came out much higher. Hope came in 226, Prince George in 223 and Tofino in 196.
2020 was the first year that Statistics Canada separated Victoria from Esquimalt – both communities policed by VicPD – in the CSI calculation.
The latest community score, at 39, spoke to the challenges police are facing in downtown Victoria, MacIntyre said.
“When we look at the homeless, I can tell you the issues about multi-unit temporary housing facilities, housing in parks as well as shelters in general, for the six months we attended, they were over 50 percent of our priority one and two calls. with priority, “he said.
“When we talk about the severity of the crime we are talking about priority one and priority two calls.”
The intersection of homelessness and police has been a flashpoint in Victoria in recent years.
There have been numerous high-profile attacks and deaths in some of the city’s homeless camps, and for a time the city was funding additional police to patrol the sites with its law enforcement officers, citing security concerns.
Grant Mackenzie, spokeswoman for Victoria Social Services in our country, said crime statistics may not tell the whole story.
“It is not divided into what they mean by violent incidents. Is someone pushing someone to be valued the same as someone shooting someone? he asked.
The fact that police are being called frequently does not necessarily mean there has been more crime, he argued.
“There are a lot of times when you have to call 911 because there is no alternative. And I think that can bypass the statistics as well,” Mackenzie said.
“A lot of the time, working with the homeless, we call 911 because we’re not equipped to deal with people who have a crisis.”
Mackenzie is among those advocating alternatives to using police in mental health or drug-related incidents.
Victoria City Council voted last year to explore such an initiative, citing a program in Eugene, Oregon, that deploys crisis intervention services through the traditional 911 distribution center.
Victorian police, who have pushed the city for more officers for years, however, argue that statistics show the need for more resources on the ground.
MacIntyre said the department is also supportive of merging police agencies across the capital’s regional district, to better distribute resource pressures faced by police at the core of the city.
While Victoria CSI figure was 168, the index for the entire Victoria metropolitan registration area was only 75.8.
