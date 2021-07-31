International
Libraries are open. While temperatures have been high, your libraries are staying cool. With the summer reading program Reading Colors Your World libraries have kept their communities connected, fascinated and fresh.
Libraries have been offering summer reading programs for years. Each year has a different theme and there is usually a challenge for readers of all ages to read as much as they can. Why would libraries do this every year? Why is wine reading important?
We all know that it is critical for infants and young children to read to develop literacy skills. These early literacy skills provide a solid foundation for success in school and life. When children go to school and read on their own, summer reading has many benefits.
Studies have shown that children can lose up to two months of learning progress if they do not read during the summer. This is called a summer slide. The good news is that children who attend library summer reading programs and read at least six books have higher scores on reading and math when they return to school in the fall. Learn more at www.ireadprogram.org/resources/prevent-summer-slide.
Dominican University-funded IMLS research study: Public Library Summer Reading Programs Close the Reading Gap, provides information about the valuable and vital role that summer library reading programs play for readers of all ages. Young people experience learning loss when they do not engage in educational activities during the summer. Research spanning 100 years shows that students usually get lower scores on standardized tests at the end of the summer holidays than on the same tests at the beginning of the summer. Libraries are part of the solution. See the full report here www.ireadprogram.org/content/documents/report.pdf.
Your public library is a wonderful experience for the whole family. Books and stories are available in formats for anyone who prefers print, electronic, audio and more. There are programs that will build creativity, literacy and lifelong learning skills. Your friendly and skilled library staff is ready to help you get the right resource to solve whatever information question you may have.
There is so much to see, so much to do in your library. There is no better place to get your kids. The library is a place to learn, read and entertain a place that the whole family can enjoy. In fact, more than 82 million children attend library programs each year.
Visit your library to Color Your World, avoid the summer slide and stay cool. For more information, stop at your local library or find a link to www.ucsld.org.
