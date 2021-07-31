Victoria International Airport receives $ 3 million federal injection-Saanich News





Victoria International Airport is among the 11 BC airports that receive an injection of federal dollars this summer. In a statement Friday (July 30th), the government announced $ 11,721,721 in funding through its regional airline initiative to help secure connectivity and employment to and from the smallest regions in the province. Victoria Airport (YYJ) will receive the largest amount, nearly $ 3 million. "This funding announcement is welcome news which will help YYJ restore lost air service, withdraw new air service, establish passenger demand and continue to operate a safe and efficient airport with safety standards and world-class health, "said the president / CEO of Victoria Airport Authority. Geoff Dickson. "Air connectivity is a key to economic prosperity and we look forward to helping rebuild the visitor economy." YYJ has seen a huge drop in traffic during the pandemic, dropping from nearly two million passengers through its doors in 2019 to less than 600,000 in 2020. Although there has been a small rate of return in the last two months, the numbers continue to decline to record lows. In June, 12,746 passengers passed through the airport, compared to 169,825 in 2019. Nanaimo will receive funding in two areas: approximately $ 1.38 million for the airport commission and $ 346,000 for the Port Authority. The Comox Valley Airport Commission has about $ 1.1 million in funding on its way. Remaining regions include Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Prince George, Kamloops, Fort St. John, Golden, Terrace and Cassidy. "Regional airports and infrastructure are critical components of the BC economy, both for trade and for the travel that many Canadians are eagerly awaiting as we emerge from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will go a long way toward returning these assets." on foot, "said Terry Beech, parliamentary secretary of the fisheries and economic development ministers.

