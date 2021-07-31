Afghanistan: Attack on UN mission draws global condemnation





The so-called anti-government elements targeted the targeted entrances to the clearly marked UN facility with grenade launchers and firearms just hours after Taliban fighters infiltrated the city of Heratc and clashed with Afghan security forces nearby. UNAMAprovincial headquarters. This attack on the United Nations is miserable and we condemn it in the harshest terms,saidDeborah Lyons, UN Special Representative for the country. Our first thoughts are with the family of the slain officer and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded, she added. Peace support Secretary General Antnio Guterresadded his harsh sentence and recalled that attacks on UN personnel and facilities are prohibited under international law and may constitute war crimes. In onestatementsissued through his Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, Mr. Guterres reiterated the UN commitment to support the Government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve peace and stability. The UN chief also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Prosecution of authors UNAMA reported that no UNStaffwerehurt in the incident. The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to justice, said Ms. Lyons, who also heads UNAMA. The UN presence in the country’s civilian unit is focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans, and providing humanitarian and development assistance. The UN expressed its gratitude to the officers of the Afghan Directorate of Defense Services who defended the complex from the attackers. Multiple Member States, regional organizations on Twitter, increased their condemnation of the attack and called for justice. The Taliban are advancing According to news reports, the city of Herat is the second provincial capital that Taliban fighters have entered within 24 hours. The insurgents entered the capital of the southern province of Helmand the day before, and clashes continue there, civilians are rushing to evacuate the city.



On Friday, a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Herat reportedly forced many civilians to flee. Victims are added Meanwhile, new data released earlier this week revealed an increase in incivil casualties. More women and children were killed and injured in Afghanistan in the first half of this year in the first six months of each year since censuses began in 2009, according toreport. UNAMA expressed particular concern about the sharp increase in the number of civilian casualties with as many killed in May and June as in the previous four months. The report did not cover casualties during July, when fighting intensified further.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/07/1096842 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos