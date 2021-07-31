Tunisia’s Ennahda postpones party meeting amid crisis





Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda, poses during an interview with Reuters in his office in Tunis, Tunisia, March 9, 2021. REUTERS / Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNISIA, July 31 (Reuters) – The leader of Tunisia’s largest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, postponed a meeting of his top council on Saturday after senior members demanded his resignation to address the political crisis, sources said. of the party. Rached Ghannouchi, who is also the speaker of parliament, played a critical role in Tunisia’s democratic crisis this week after quickly accusing President Kais Saied of a coup when he declared he was taking over executive power. The moves have sparked the biggest crisis in Tunisian politics since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy, with no announcement by Saied of a new prime minister or roadmap to end the period of urgency. Read more Saied’s moves, which also included the freezing of parliament and the removal of the prime minister, have also plunged Ennahda into unrest, leading to accusations within the party about its strategy and leadership. The party has been the most powerful in Tunisia since the revolution, playing a role in supporting successive coalition governments and losing support as the economy stagnates and public services plummet. On Saturday Ghannouchi postponed a meeting of his Choura Council, the party’s highest internal authority, shortly before it was held, three party sources said. Dozens of new party members and some of its leaders, including Samir Dilou, a member of parliament, had called on Ghannouchi to resign, sources said. Ghannouchi has led Ennahda for decades, including from exile in Britain before the revolution, after which he turned into a troubled receptionist at Tunisia airport. He went to the polls for the first time in 2019, winning a seat in parliament and becoming speaker. Read more Reporting by Tarek Amara, written by Angus McDowall Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

