Bell: Prime Minister Kenney, the poll shows you have a long climb to the top

Photo by Chris Schwarz / Government of Alberta

This is not Prime Minister Jason Kenneys Best Summer Ever.

Next summer, maybe. But some days bring home how far the powerful have fallen. A Leger poll, a nose count for Alberta, a photograph of the provincial political landscape with numbers collected from July 22 to 26. He reached the bottom of the well and is crawling back, says Legers Ian Large from Kenney. It looks very far from the 2019 election, when the Conservatives Kenneys United won by a 22-point victory. If there were an election this day, the UCP would have shrunk. But election day is in 2023. The latest poll? Only one in four Alberta residents believes Alberta is heading in the right direction. More than half think the province is heading in the wrong direction.

About one in five I do not know. Those who feel that Alberta is going the wrong way are not limited to the NDP fortress of Edmonton. Away from that. Sent the same feeling everywhere. There is no happy geographical location for Kenney. Not now. Not yet. Leger of Larger says that if it were UCP, he would not lose any sleep over it, but would be very aware of the low number. Now we know how far it can go, says the survey. If it stays there six months from now or a year from now, then the government is in real trouble. We address the race. Kenney and UCP face off against Rachel Notley and NDP. Among all voters, only one in seven are undecided. This is low. MDPs are 10 points higher in the UCP, 39% to 29%. If you ask then where voters are likely to mark their X and leave the truth out of the picture, Notley and the NDP are 11 points ahead of Kenney and UCP.

45% of it decided or supported for Notleys NDP and 34% for Kenneys UCP. The Wildrose Independence Party, almost invisible on every person's radar and not even trying to get into the news, are in third place with 8%. The direction of the NDP is not limited to their stronghold in Edmonton. Away from that. Photo by Greg Southam / Postmedia NDP Notley are in Edmonton with 19 points. But they also lead in Calgary with 7 points and in the rest of Alberta with 7 points. Yes, in Calgary and the rest of Alberta, where Kenney won a lot in 2019. The Wildrose Independence Party stands at 13% outside the two cities. The union of the right has not united all the right and where there is still the possibility of a problem, says the number clamp. By the way, as people get older they are more willing to support Kenney.

Under 55, not so much. 55 years and older, more. Kenney is on top with the seniors, those 65 and older. So when it comes to the Kenneys UCP, from the April 2019 election to March 2021, the party dropped 25 points. 25 points! I can hear people saying COVID, COVID, COVID! The other prime ministers fought with COVID and did not see a 25-point drop. Since March, Kenney has earned four points behind. Tani Notleys NDP. From the elections in 2019 until March of this year, their support increased by 18 points. Since then NDP has dropped 6 points. Notley is higher than when she won in 2015 with both PCs and Wildrose fighting against her and each other. As for those who may change their minds, half of the UCP decided vote may change. The NDP has more closed voters, with four in ten saying they could support another horse.

Kenney has admitted he does not expect a major comeback in the polls soon, but he believes a year from now, hell be in a good place. Legers Large calls it everyone's game and no slam-dunk for anyone. There are many tracks left for UCP to retrieve most of them. They have enough time to make up for the ground they have lost, Large says, adding that assuming there are no more wrong steps. But the NDP is the leader. Working from a position of power is always better. He says the Kenneys Open For Summer plan does not seem to have made much of a difference, but the summer is not over. The nose counter says the UCP has their light at the end of the tunnel higher oil prices, an extension of the pipeline to the coast, work. However, it is a crawl from the bottom of that well. If the stars come together where you have a strong party, a strong platform and a popular leader, then you are unstoppable. In this case, I'm not sure if UCP has any of the above. [email protected] Tweet: @sunrickbell

