



This is the story of one of the many guards around the globe whose tireless work is celebrated on World Ranger Day July 31. HARARE, Zimbabwe, July 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ranger Margaret Darawanda has not looked back since joining the International Women Against Hunting Foundation's Akashinga conservation program that is expanding its trail to the south Africa, protecting the natural world. International Anti-Hunting Foundation Against Hunting(IAPF), founded by the former Australian Special Forces soldier Damien mander, is approaching its goal of deploying 1,000 Akashinga rangers in 20 reserves across the region by 2026. Last month, 25 new guards graduated from basic training and will join 46 others in early September, enabling three reserves under IAPF management to begin receiving full and regular patrols. Ms Darawanda, 24, who was part of the first Akashinga guard unit to start patrolling the Phundundu wildlife area in the Zambezi Valley in zimbabwe in 2017, said: "I think it 's a special thing to defend something that can not defend itself." Upon completion of her training, Ms. Darawandasoon found her fast patrolling, collecting and keeping records, tracking and arresting poachers, investigating and educating the local community about the importance of wildlife. She has also become the proud food for her entire family living in the nearby village of Nyamakate — her widowed mother, her two-year-old daughter and her four siblings, some of whom have their own families. The opportunity to become a security guard came when the IAPF moved to her area shortly after she finished high school, and while she admits she has difficulty with her role as a security guard, it can also be very rewarding. "I just loved the day we saved a lion from a noose … it was not so bad that he only had his leg caught, but because he was not able to free himself, we had to help him. There was no day." She has also been amazed at the amount of wildlife that has returned to the area since Akashinga began patrolling — it was unheard of to see elephants, leopards and hippopotamuses four years ago, but now they are seen regularly. "Summer is very different from when we started. You will probably see old elephant manure, or old animals, which means there were not many active animals in the area, and we would only see some of the smaller antelopes. . " Mander said guards form the first and last line of defense for nature, and at a time when Covid-19 had brought civilization to its knees as a direct result of the way humanity treats the natural world, the importance of a watchman and the role "We must to focus more as a global community on nature conservation and guards are at the forefront of that war, "Mander said. "For the IAPF, every day is World Ranger Day as we deploy hundreds of nature conservation guards in some of the most remote and hostile countries on the African continent," he said. "But for the rest of the world, today is a day to unite and celebrate the tireless work and often the thanksgiving that these keepers do on behalf of all of us."

