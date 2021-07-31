France lifts extradition of brother of former Burkina Faso presidents | News from Burkina Faso





Francois Compaore is wanted in his country in connection with the 1998 murder of investigative journalist Norbert Zongo.

The Burkinabe government has welcomed France’s decision to extradite Francois Compaore, the brother of the former Burkina Faso president, to his country, where he is wanted in connection with the assassination of prominent investigative journalist Norbert Zongo more than 20 years ago. The Council of State, France’s highest court in cases involving public administration, rejected an appeal by Krahasa’s lawyers against an earlier decision to extradite him, saying there were no constitutional or other reasons to overturn the decision. Burkina Faso on Friday hailed the decision as a victory. We are convinced of the validity of our request, said Ousseni Tamboura, communications minister and government spokesman. Francois Compaore is the younger brother of Blaise Compaore, who was forced to resign in 2014 amid mass demonstrations against an attempt to extend his 27-year rule, which had begun with a coup. The former president has been in exile in the neighboring Ivory Coast. The burnt body of Zongo, director of the weekly magazine LIndependant, was found on December 13, 1998, along with three colleagues killed in a car crash on a street south of Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou. The killings sparked mass protests in Burkina Faso and sparked international condemnation. Zongo had investigated the death of David Ouedraogo, the driver of Francois Compaores. Initially, only one suspect, Presidential Guard member Marcel Kafando, was charged with murder and later released. Burkina Faso closed the investigation after releasing the guard member, but the judiciary reopened the case after Blaise Compaore was ousted. An independent investigation ordered by the subsequent government concluded that the murder was related to the professional activities of the journalist who had a record of uncovering irregularities in the Compaore government. Six suspects, all members of the presidential guard, were identified by independent investigators and three were charged. The Burkina Faso judiciary suspects that Francois Compaore may have ordered the coup, although he has not been charged with any crime so far. French police arrested Compaore at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris in October 2017 following an international arrest warrant issued by his country’s government. In 2020, Burkina Faso struck a deal with France for his extradition. Comparative lawyers said Friday that their client was ready to face his country’s judiciary with dignity, honor and responsibility. But they added in a statement sent to the AFP news agency that he felt the extradition was politically motivated and that the council had failed to consider the risk of torture, inhuman treatment and an unfair trial awaiting him. He would certainly be exposed to such risks if handed over to Burkina Faso, they said. Compaore has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in hopes of halting his extradition, they said. The court has given France until August 3 to ensure that Compaore does not face torture at home.

