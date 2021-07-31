Top US diplomat to meet with Southeast Asian officials next week Cambodia News





Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the annual meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, among others, says the US official.

The top U.S. diplomat will meet practically with Southeast Asian officials next week, a senior State Department official said Saturday as President Joe Bidens’s administration seeks to show the region is a priority while also addressing the crisis. in Myanmar. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will attend virtual meetings for five consecutive days, including the annual meetings of the 10 foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other nations and special meetings of the Mekong sub-region Lower Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand. I think it is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the region, said the State Department official, who informed the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity. In recent years, senior US officials have not always attended ASEAN meetings and have sometimes sent more new officials to regional summits. The virtual meetings come after the Biden administration in the early days was seen paying little attention to the region of more than 600 million people, often overshadowed by China, which the US sees as its main foreign policy challenge. . But senior US officials have made a number of visits to the region in recent months. Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand in May and June, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was in Vietnam and the Philippines this week, and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam. On Sunday, the US shipped 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, and it has shipped doses to other Southeast Asian countries as well. However, an agreement reached in March with Japan, Australia and India to secure one billion doses in the region was blocked due to a ban on Indian exports. By the middle of next week the US will have donated 23 million doses to countries in the region, which is experiencing an increase in coronavirus associated with the highly contagious Delta variant. Representatives of the Myanmar military government will also attend the meetings next week. The country’s military rulers have been subject to a series of US sanctions since the military staged a coup on February 1 and arrested elected leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking widespread protests. In a meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers earlier this month, Blinken called on countries to take action to end the violence and restore democracy in Myanmar. Meanwhile, the UK warned this week that half of Myanmar’s population of 54 million could be infected with COVID-19 within the next two weeks. The virus is spreading to the population, indeed very quickly, said British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward in an informal Security Council discussion on Myanmar. According to some estimates, in the next two weeks, half of Myanmar’s population could be infected with COVID, she said.

