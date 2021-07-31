NIA raids 15 places in J&K in terror cases, Jaish branch member held

The NIA on Saturday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) member and conducted search operations in 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its investigation into Lashkar-e-Taiba plans to carry out an IED bombing in the city. Jammu hours ago the terrorist attack drone at the IAF station here in early June 27 and LeM plans to carry out terrorist activities throughout the territory of the Union.

LeM is a branch of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, and its chief Hidyatullah Malik was arrested in the Jammus Kunjwani area on February 6 last year.

In a statement, the NIA said the search was carried out with the help of J&K Police and CRPF, and Irfan Ahmed Dar, who comes from Batingoo in Anantnag, was arrested in connection with the LeM plot case.

He said checks were carried out in nine places in Shopian, Anantnag and Jammu districts in connection with the arrest of Hidyatullah, and in six places in Shopian and Ramban in connection with the arrest of a LeT terrorist with 5 kg IED in Bhatindi.

During the checks, many digital devices were seized, the agency said. These include laptops, cell phones, pens, hard drives, memory cards, used bullet casings, CDs, brochures containing incriminating material, in addition to plastic face masks used during stoning, handwritten jihadist materials, ID cards of media Al-aqsa and others.

During questioning by police, Hidayatullah had said he had uncovered the office in Delhi of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and sent a video of it to his users in Pakistan. He had also said that Jaish-e-Mohammad, which investigators say was behind the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in 2019, was trying to set up a terrorist network in Jammu and identify targets in Delhi.

According to police, he had set up a network with the help of collaborators in Punjab to bring weapons from Bihar. They have so far brought seven pistols from Chhapra, Bihar and distributed them among the militants in Kashmir, officers said.

Following Hidayatullah’s arrest, police had arrested two Kashmiri students enrolled in private colleges on the outskirts of Chandigarh in connection with a plot to target Jammu on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. Identifying the arrested students as Shuhail Bashir Shah and Qazi Wasim, both Pulwama residents, police said the first had come from Chandigarh to plant a 7kg IED at a crowded place in Jammu, but was arrested in the city .

The other case was related to the arrest of Nadeem-ul-Haq, a member of the ‘Resistance Front’, a branch of the LeT, who was held with 5 kg IED near a shopping mall in the Narwal area on June 26, hours before the attack drone in IAF station in the early hours of 27 June. Upon his discovery, police had arrested two accomplices Talib Rehman from Banihal and Nadeem-ul-Haq from Shopian.

In the Jammu divisions, Banihal area of ​​Ramban district, sources said, NIA carried out checks on the houses of Nadeem-ul-Haq (resident in Zenihal) and Talib Rehman (from Kaskoot), except Nadeem Ayub Rather (from Shopian in Kashmir). The latter two were arrested on the basis of Nadeem’s discovery.

The NIA is trying to find the link between LeT’s plan to plant an IED in Jammu on the evening of June 26 and the drone strike at the IAF station a few hours later, in addition to uncovering the LeMs network suspected of extending from J&K to Bihar. The investigative agency had arrested last week two suspected LeM militants coming from Bihar’s Saran district.

Identified as Mohammad Arman Ali, alias Arman Mansuri and Mohammad Ehsanullah, alias Guddu Ansari, both are suspected of being involved in transporting two separate consignments of illegal weapons and ammunition from Bihar to Mohali, Punjab and Ambala to Haryana, according to officers. These weapons were further transported to Hidyatullah Malik, according to investigators.

Police sources said that LeM and TRF were flown by JeM and LeT, respectively, to give Pakistan-aided terrorist activities a local look.