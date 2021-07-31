Covid-19: Fiji has 1121 new cases, six other deaths confirmed

There are 294 critically ill Covid-19 patients in Fiji hospitals, with 185 of them admitted to the main Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWM) in the capital Suva.

The government also confirmed 1,121 new cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Fiji Government Secretary of Health of Fiji Dr. James Fong.

This compares with 1163 cases and six deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said Saturday night that 67 of those in the hospital are in critical condition.

He said six deaths were reported on July 29-30 and all were unvaccinated.

* A 79-year-old man from Caubati in Nasinu died at home on July 29.

* A 65-year-old woman from Nasinu was declared dead when she arrived by the medical officer in the Emergency Department of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on July 29th. Fong said that means she either died at home or on the way to the hospital.

* A 58-year-old man from Nausori presented to a medical institution in severe respiratory distress. He was brought to CWM Hospital on July 30, but his condition worsened at the hospital. He died later that day.

* A 71-year-old woman from Nabua died at home on July 30.

* A 51-year-old man from Suva also died at home on July 30th.

* An 89-year-old man from Tailev presented to a medical institution in severe respiratory distress. He was brought to CWM Hospital on July 20th. His condition worsened at the hospital and he died 10 days later.

Seven other people who had tested positive for the virus had also died, however Fong said their death was not caused by Covid-19, but due to serious pre-existing medical conditions.

Doctors Assisting the South Pacific Islands / Supplied There are about 300 critically ill Covid-19 patients in Fiji hospitals. The Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva is photographed here.

He said that out of 1121 new cases, 241 cases were from the Western Division and the rest from the Central Division.

There were 29,711 cases during the outbreak that began in April 2021, he said. A total of 29,781 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 7,705 recovered.

Fong said 510 new recoveries had been reported since the last update on Friday.

Fiji now has 21,707 active cases in isolation and 238 deaths, with 236 of them from this latest outbreak that began in April.

Of those isolated, Fong said 18,572 are in the Central Division while 3135 are in the West.

A total of 6,289 individuals were screened and 655 cleared in clinics in the last 24 hours, he said, bringing “the cumulative total to 390,489 individuals screened and 71,399 cleared to date”.

“As of July 30, 3603 individuals were checked and 400 were backed up. This brings our cumulative total to 768,840 individuals checked and 68,012 cleared by our mobile teams.

A total of 270,052 samples have been tested since the outbreak began in April 2021, with 312,913 tested since March 2020. 3170 tests were reported for July 29th.

“Test number data is pending for a lab for that date. The average daily test is 3172 or 3.6 tests per 1000 inhabitants.”

Vaccine outweighs risks: Minister of Health

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said the benefits of receiving a stroke of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed any risk of side effects.

The ministry reported that 482,175 people or 82.2 percent of the target population had received the first dose of the vaccine, while 482,175 or 23.9 percent had received both strokes.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said the Moderna vaccine had been offered to those over the age of 60 – and not to the younger population.

He said some media reports had suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine tended to negatively affect the younger population.

Waqainabete said this was not necessarily the case.

He said the community broadcast on the Lami-Nausori corridor clearly showed the benefits that AstraZeneca far outweighs any minor side effects it has.

“The only benefit Moderna gives is the turnaround time, 28 days. If you are working to vaccinate a vulnerable person over 60 with AstraZeneca, you have to wait eight weeks to vaccinate them until they are fully protected.

“The benefits of Modernity are that you can get vaccinated today and wait 28 days to be fully vaccinated.”

The ministry said the average daily positivity of the Fiji test is 30.9 percent. The World Health Organization threshold is five percent.