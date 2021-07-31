I said. reports the largest number of new COVID-19 cases since reopening





REGINA-The Saskatchewan government reported on Saturday 80 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest number since the province fully reopened on July 11th. New cases are in the far northwest (28); Far North Center (six); Far Northeast (two); Northwest (five); North Central (six); Northeast (one); Saskatoon (11); Central East (two); Regina (six); Southwest (two); Central Southern Area (one) and Southeast (seven) areas. Location information is pending on three occasions. The province also recorded 53 cures and no additional deaths. There are 479 active cases throughout Saskatchewan, which continue to be concentrated in the northern half of the province. Forty-five percent of active cases are in the Far North and 13 percent of active cases are in the Northern areas. Saskatoon accounts for 15 percent of active cases, while Regina accounts for 12 percent. On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued warnings to increase COVID-19 activity in Lloydminster and Swift Current. The province said there were 1,810 COVID-19 tests processed on Friday. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 50. There are 46 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital; 11 are in the ICU in North Center (one); Saskatoon (five); and Regina (five) areas. vaccination According to the province, health care workers have administered 5,308 additional vaccines since the last update. As of Saturday, 1,411,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been delivered in Saskatchewan, including the first 761,397 doses and 650,100 second injections. JSC said Sunday is the last chance for children aged 12 to 17 to receive the first dose if they want to be fully immunized before school starts. According to public health, children should receive the stroke by August 1, then wait a minimum of 28 days to receive the second. JSC noted that it takes about two weeks for the second dose to be fully effective. VARIANTS OF SCIENCE The government said a total of 12,356 cases of COVID-19 have been identified as disturbing variants. Of those cases, 8,050 are listed by whole genome; 7,041 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 573 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 426 are Gamma (P.1) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

