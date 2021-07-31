Police call for “serious incident” at a holiday park in Wales as force warns people to “stay away”

Police have called for a “serious incident” at a holiday park in Wales and warned people to “stay away” after the “tragic incident”.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene at Ty Mawr Park in Towyn, North Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Parkdean Resort was cordoned off as police conducted an investigation into the park.

North Wales police said there was no threat to the general public.

They said in a statement: ‘Officers are taking part in a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele. Investigations are ongoing. Apologize for any inconvenience.

“There is no threat to the public, but please stay away from the area as we deal with the incident. Thank you for your patience.”

A park spokesman told MailOnline: ‘We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

‘Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy vacationers every year.

This was an isolated and unprecedented incident that happened inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team is assisting the police with their investigations and since it is a police matter we can not comment further at this time.”