The Haryana government is asking toilets to plan the reopening of universities





With the coronavirus infection declining, the Haryana government on Saturday urged university vice chancellors to plan the reopening of universities. Extending the minimal blockage due to the spread of the coronavirus by another week until August 9, the state government on Saturday demanded immediate action to fully vaccinate hostel students, day researchers, faculty and university staff. The state government has already reopened schools from 6th grade onwards. Among the fresh relaxations, all shops are now allowed to operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and all malls can be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said restaurants and bars in shopping malls and hotels could continue to open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Independent restaurants can be opened from 8 am to 11 pm while on-site restaurant restaurants can be open all the time. The night curfew will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days. 29 new cases in the state Haryana reported 29 coronavirus infections, 27 cured and two deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases was 712. The Hisar district continued to lead the current number of cases with 106 cases. It is followed by Panipat (93), Gurugram (83), Rohtak (76), Karnal (54) Sirsa (53) and Bhiwani (51). The positivity rate of the days was 0.11%, the recovery rate was 98.66% and the mortality rate was 1.25%. Six students tested positive in two schools Fatehabad Rohtak Up to six students, five girls and one boy, aged 10 to 16, tested positive for Covid-19 at two government schools in the Fatehabads Jakhal area. Fatehabad district education officer Dayanand Sihag said the health department had taken samples of government school students in the villages of Gullarwala and Karandi on July 28th. Six students tested positive for the virus. With that in mind, we have instructed school authorities to test all students and teachers for Covid-19, he added. The state government has already reopened high schools, high schools and colleges. Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar had said the government is planning to open primary schools in August.

