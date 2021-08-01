The boy, 2, died after being hit by an SUV in the Scarborough car park





A two-year-old child has died after being hit by an SUV in a parking lot in Scarborough. Toronto police received multiple calls around 5pm for a collision involving a child in a parking lot near Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue. Const. Tha Alex Li. When officers arrived the child was suffering from “very significant injuries,” Insp said. Andy Singh, who spoke at a press conference at the scene. Doctors tried to save the boy’s life, but he died at the scene. Singh said from his point of view the child and the parent were leaving a store before the child was hit. The driver remained at the scene, the vehicle is a black Toyota 4-Runner SUV. “It’s a very tragic scene,” Singh said. “The child was only two and a half.” Traffic service officers are investigating, including witness surveillance and video surveillance control. No charges have been filed. At the time of the incident, only one of the child’s parents was present, both parents are at the scene now. Insp. Toronto police. Andy Singh gave a press release at the scene, calling the incident “very tragic”. (Mark Bochsler / CBC) “We are making arrangements for them to receive support, and the same for our officers who attended,” Singh said. “By all accounts it looks like a set of unfortunate circumstances,” he added. Police hope to get more information on the tragic clash following the investigation. The SUV turned right into the parking lot off Markham Road, but it is not known if it was speeding, Singhsaid. Shortly after returning to the parking lot, the child was hit. The investigation is ongoing. COLLISION: (PPRDITSIM)

Markham Rd & McNicoll Ave.

– police officers

– @TorontoMedics o / s – life-saving efforts, unfortunately the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene

– will not be transported

– @TrafficServices investigating# GO1443128

^ al –@TPSOperaturat

