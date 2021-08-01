Queensland registers nine cases won instead of COVID-19 as Brisbane-centric Delta-focused group grows

Queensland authorities have prayed for a higher turnout for the COVID-19 test after the state registered five new cases of the disease acquired in the country, all linked to the “rapid escalators” group centered around Brisbane schools.

Main points: Five schools in Brisbane have been caught in the state Delta group “escalating rapidly”

Dr Jeannette Young says he expects there to be positive cases in Sunshine that the authorities are unaware of

Police say now is not the time to protest, warning that any action will face a stern

There are now 18 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant in an explosion that was first detected at an Indooroopilly State High School on Thursday night.

It comes as millions of residents remain under strict house arrest orders on the first day of an immediate three-day blockade in 11 local government areas in the south-east of the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said four of the new cases were related to a karate school at Ironside State School in south-west Brisbane, which was followed by one of the cases reported yesterday.

“That karate school is held at Ironside State School, but it is attended by children, other schools and their parents,” he said.

“One of the new cases from the karate school is a student from the Brisbane Boys ‘Grammar’ [Brisbane Grammar School].

“There is a case that is a family contact, the father of the boy in Brisbane Boys ‘Grammar.’

“There are two cases related to Indooroopilly State High School and two cases related to Ironside State School.”

Mr Miles said the nine new cases were the highest number of new community cases in Queenslandhashad in almost a year.

“The last time we were at this level was August 2020,” he said.

Concern about low test attendance

Queensland recorded 11,468 tests in the last 24 hours, but Miles said it was not enough.

“We need more Queensland, especially south-east to be tested,” he said.

“While this is a high figure, a high turnout for a Saturday, in previous outbreaks that were not so serious, we were constantly testing more than double that number.

“We need to see more testing, especially today, tomorrow and Tuesday to give us the confidence we need to make decisions on how long this deadlock should last.”

Long queues of cars wait for COVID testing at Indooroopilly State High School. ( ABC News: Jen King )

There are now thousands of Queensland residents, including students, staff, and parents who are subject to quarantine guidelines at home, including contacts related to five schools.

The schools are Indooroopilly State High School, Ironside State School, Lutheran College St Peters, Brisbane Grammar School and Brisbane Girls Grammar School.

Dr Young said he was concerned about the spread in schools and wanted certain students and teachers to return to classrooms during the closing to wear masks.

“I’m worried this is spreading in schools because they do not use masks,” she said.

“So we have introduced, when schools come back on Monday and Tuesday for that very small number of children children who are children of essential employees or vulnerable children that all children in high school from Year Seven onwards , regardless of their age, they should wear masks.

“And all primary and secondary school teachers, unless they are teaching children who are deaf, should wear masks.”

Transmission chains “there”

Chief health official Jeannette Young said the cases were “escalating rapidly” and “seriously deadly”.

She said the missing link between the Indooroopilly school group and the two overseas travelers had not been found.

“We all need to work together for the next three days if we are to be able to remove that home stay requirement,” Dr Youngsaid said.

“Please come forward [and get tested] for then we will be able to find those other chains of transmission which I suspect are there. “

Dr Young in particular called on people in Sunshine to be tested as he suspected it was where the explosion started.

“I suspect that’s where this explosion started and then it reached a critical level where it started to escalate and we were up to the point of escalation,” she said.

“But I still think there will be cases out there on the Sun Coast that we do not know about and if we do not find them, they will continue to spread.

“We have a lot to go through in the next three days if we will be able to remove these requirements to stay home.

“We know it’s the Delta variant. We know it can transmit within seconds.”

Dr Young said that if you have been asked to quarantine at home, you should not leave the house except to take a COVID-19 test.

“You will be told to do that test and of course if you get symptoms at any stage while you are in quarantine, go and do a test,” she said.

“But other than that, there are very, very limited reasons you can leave your home because you are at very high risk.

“You can not go out for training or to buy groceries. If you need groceries or medicine, call 134 COVID.”

Dr Young said everyone in those five school communities should check the advice given by each individual school.

NRL games to continue in closure

Brisbane’s Lang Park will host five NRL matches despite the Queensland government putting the region in closure.

All matches on Saturday were canceled, but these games will now be played on Sunday, while the last two matches of the round will be held on Monday night.

Dr Young said the NRL had submitted new plans to what allowed the match to be rescheduled.

“I reviewed those new plans and I am convinced that with those new arrangements this is of minimal risk, so I have allowed them to move forward without any spectators and minimal number of support staff.”

The link to the still-unknown adolescent infection is missing

Dr Young said a 17-year-old student from Indooroopilly State High School, who tested positive on Thursday, had the same genome ranking as the two returning travelers who arrived in Brisbane from abroad.

“One was from Indonesia, which I suspect he gave to the person who came from the UK, either at the Singapore airport, on the plane traveling from Singapore to Brisbane or to the hotel quarantine,” she said.

“I do not know which of those three places was the broadcast event.

“But I have no mediator between those two cases and that 17-year-old student.”

“I think it is very likely that she went from the person who was managed in the Sunshine Coast.

“They were discharged from Sunshine Coast University Hospital on July 17.”

Dr Young said all of the husband’s domestic contacts from the UK have returned negative results, but serology was being performed to see if they previously had the virus.

“Now is not the time to protest”

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewskisaid had arrested four people and issued 28 fines for violating blocking restrictions.

“We received 80 calls for service from our community about private residence activities and of those we visited, 11 were issued with notice violations for holding private gatherings against instructions,” he said.

“Four others were arrested, which is extremely disappointing.”

He urged Queensland residents not to protest in the coming days and warned that police would take a stand against anyone who does.

“Now is not the time to protest,” said Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski.

“You can legally protest in the state and we have had a long history of it and for people to do their business to do so, but now is not the time.

“We will have intelligence that may not be today, but tomorrow. We are preparing for both days. We are taking care to make sure we have enough police to deal with it if necessary.”

New infections bring the total number of active cases of the state to 53.

