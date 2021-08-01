Sindh, Center again closes the horns on the block

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: The federation and the Sindh government have once again closed their horns on the complete blockade announced by the latter with both sides jealously adhering to their views and throwing thorns at each other.

The main reaction came from Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who advised Sindh Prime Minister Murad Ali Shah to ensure strict implementation of SOPs to deal with the situation instead of going into a complete blockade similar to the curfew.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House here, Imran Ismail made it clear that the federation was against extreme steps to control the pandemic, as the national economy could not afford the closure of industries and business activities especially in Karachi, the economic center of the country.

The Sindh government neither took the federal government on board during the decision-making nor consulted with other stakeholders including the commercial and industrial community, he said.

He said the ruling was also a violation of the Supreme Court judgment instructing the NCOC guidelines to be followed when dealing with the pandemic.

He said the complete closure of industry and business was not a viable option and the unilateral decision of the provincial governments in this regard was a surprise move for the federal government as well as the NCOC.

It was best to first apply the PSVs harshly and then resolve the hotspot blockage. If the situation does not improve, gradually move to extreme measures, he advised.

Imran Ismail said that the federal government and all its institutions were ready to provide any possible assistance to the Sindh government in this regard.

He said the federation did not favor a full-blown blockade, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that the national economy and the majority of the population could not cope with the serious implications of a complete blockade.

The prudent and far-sighted policies of Imran Khan that led the government to deal with the situation were accepted and admired globally because closing down industries and markets is like cutting the jugular vein of the economy, he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the prime minister and his teams to strictly implement the SOPs throughout the province, adding that it seems that the failure of the provincial leaders was the main reason for the spread of the infection, as the intelligence report had reached 30 percent.

It is clear that the provincial administration failed to ensure compliance with SOPs in markets and other public places during Eidul Azha. Even people queuing outside vaccination centers were seen not wearing face masks, he noted.

The governor said there were reports that the vaccine offered by the government was being sold on the open market and vaccination cards were being issued without administering strokes.

The Sindh government should refrain from depriving its people of livelihoods and reconsider its decision, Imran Ismail said.

He advised that business organizations, unions, elected representatives, prominent personalities and influential personalities should be consulted before making any such decision.

He condemned the Sindh government for not inviting the opposition leader to the Sindh Assembly to a working group meeting and said the opposition leader was a constitutional position and should not be neglected on the basis of likes and dislikes.

Answering a question about the conduct of the elections during the COVID situation, Imran Ismail said that the government had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the elections until the situation improves, but the decision belonged to the Commission.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday feared that Sindh governments unilateral actions against the federal government and the directives of the National Centers for Command and Control (NCOC) could cause major damage to the economy.

In a video message, he stressed that Pakistan successfully fought the first three waves of the pandemic with a strategy and that could not be changed.

He said people were concerned about provincial government decisions, particularly the imposition of a complete blockade in Karachi to curb the growing cases of COVID.

The minister noted that closing the industry in Sindh would damage the economy and create employment problems.

Industries, whose workforce is 100 percent vaccinated, need to reopen, he added.

Fawad claimed that the way the Sindh government was imposing restrictions would only add to the difficulties of ordinary people.

He pointed out that according to Articles 149 and 151 of the Constitution and the decision of the Supreme Court, provincial governments could not take unilateral decisions, rather they were obliged to follow the instructions of the federal government and the NCOC strategy.

The minister insisted the Sindh government, therefore, should immediately open up the industries and not put pressure on traders and daily wage earners, regretting that if the Sindh government had implemented the standard operating procedures (PSO) related to the coronavirus, the province would not had faced the current situation

For his part, he claimed that the federation was cooperating with provincial governments to curb the pandemic. He said the fourth wave of the coronavirus started from India, where the Narendra Modi government unfortunately did not take the required steps to control its outbreak.

Today, India has become a source of Delta virus spread throughout the region. While the world economies are just recovering from the coronavirus successfully, they again found themselves under stress due to the irresponsible policies of the Indian government.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday praised the Sindh government’s move to lift coronavirus restrictions, but said these were not enough.

“Decisions made yesterday, especially those relating to industry and transport, need to be reviewed. We presented our perspective yesterday, as well as today, based on which a partial change has been announced, which is a welcome sign. But other changes are needed, “he wrote on Twitter, reports Geo News.

Umar said Pakistan’s strategy for smart blockades that protected people’s health and employment “was appreciated worldwide”.

“Such decisions were made after a thorough review of terrestrial realities,” he said.

“These decisions are made through a platform where there is a presence of all federal, civilian, military and provincial institutions,” the federal minister said.

The NCOC chief said after a year of performance, there should be no doubt that the forum operates “without political bias” and makes decisions that are in the best interest of the nation.

Assad reminded everyone that the NCOC made decisions after consulting with the provinces and it was because of this factor that the country was able to beat three waves of COVID-19.

“If each province had relied on its own resources and made decisions without consultation, then this could not have been possible,” he said, pointing out that without teamwork, it would have been impossible to defeat COVID-19.

Assad Umar hoped the Sindh government would further consult the NCOC on its decisions at a meeting tomorrow, after which a strategy would emerge that could protect the health of citizens and their jobs.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the Sindh government should focus on implementing SOPs and targeted interventions in high-risk environments to control the spread of COVID in Karachi.

A general blockage in the economic heart of Pakistan would endanger the livelihoods of millions of people, he wrote on Twitter.

After his press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal wrote on Twitter saying life was in danger, but the PTI was playing the politics of hypocrisy.

Bilawal also shared news clips on blockades in Lahore and other Punjab cities.

Bilawal wrote on Twitter, The blockades were used to stop the spread of COVID in Lahore. Now the PTI opposes and undermines all measures to control the spread in Sindh. If, God forbid, we see a fault for a situation similar to India giving birth to PTI, misinformation and sabotage.

Defending their position on the blockade, Sindh Law and Environment Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said they first shared the draft notice [imposing lockdown] with NCOC before issuing the blocking order.

Addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, Murtaza Wahab shared with the media the documents related to the latest blocking orders, which were previously shared with the federal government.

He recalled that CM Murad Ali Shah after attending the provincial meeting of the coronavirus working group had telephoned Deputy Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, after it was decided in the telephone conversation that the NCOC would also issue the notice own (after notifying the Sindh governments to impose the blockade on Sindh). However, he said, instead of issuing the notice, the federal government spokesman later opposed the authority of the Sindh governments to order the blockade.

He said the Sindh government later issued an amended notice in line with the federal governments’ opposition to stopping the movement of inter-provincial public transport in Sindh.

Barrister Wahab asserted that the NCOC never challenged their decision to impose a blockade on Sindh.

We try to do our best to work in accordance with the federal government, but it is unfortunate that these people come up with another version when they appear on TV screens, he said while talking about the federal authorities in question.

It is my request that this issue not be politicized, as we are obliged to defend the measures against this deadly epidemic. I urge people who make statements that they should persuade people (to adopt precautionary measures). For God’s sake, they should not cause divisions among people, he said.

He said no one had raised objections before when Punjab Prime Minister Usman Buzdar imposed the blockade on Lahore, as they had also given up criticism in this regard. We know how serious the coronavirus issue is, and Usman Buzdar is well aware of the situation in Lahore. In the same way, the people present in Islamabad do not know the severity of the situation (coronavirus) in Karachi, said Barrister Wahab.