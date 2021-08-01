Belarusian opposition leader brings her country’s fight for democracy to the US





Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’s opposition leader, is putting her place in the orbit of Washington’s attention. Tsikhanouskaya met with President Biden on Wednesday, telling CBS News that the meeting sent a clear message to President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Russian President Vladimir Putin about US support for a democratic and independent Belarus. “He sent a message to the regime that there will be no so-called ‘normalization’ until all innocent people are released and new elections are held,” she said. During her meeting with the president, Tsikhanouskaya urged the Biden administration to impose additional sanctions on Belarus in a bid to isolate the Lukashenko regime. In an interview with The Associated Press, she noted that focusing on the potassium, oil, wood and steel sectors would be particularly effective. US, UK and Canada have already imposed sanctions on Belarus following a forced landing of an advertisement Ryanair flight and the subsequent politically motivated arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich. But the Lukashenko regime continues to crack down on anyone it considers dissident. In a country of less than 9.5 million, over 35,000 people have been “arbitrarily detained” since August, according to the UN Human Rights Council. Last week, the regime carried out a coordinated raid against 46 NGOS in an attempt to dismantle civil society spaces, according to Amnesty International. Lukashenko announced before the raids that his regime was conducting a “sweeping operation” of “bandits and foreign agents”. News on trend Objectives ranged widely, from environmental organizations to literary groups, and included “all organizations and initiatives that are not under [the Belarusian government’s] control, “according to Tsikhanouskaya. Lukashenko, one of Putin’s closest allies, announced on Friday that he was prepared to invite Russian troops to the country “if necessary”. The leader of the opposition in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya arrives for the press conference for the film “Courage” on June 11, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Tikhanovskaya said she does not see this as something new or more than an attempt to attract attention. “Maybe he also wants to show loyalty to the Kremlin, but we know they do not trust each other,” she said. The announcement comes as Russia and Belarus get ready to conduct their four-year military exercise known as “Zapad 2021” in September. Last year, Belarus exploded in months of protests after Lukashenko was re-elected in what the international community widely regarded as a fraudulent election. Tsikhanouskaya ran for the presidency in place of her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was arrested before the election and refused access to voting. She quickly became the face of the opposition against a ruler who has been in power since 1994. Fearing that she would be imprisoned herself if she stayed in her country, she fled to Lithuania after the elections, Tikhanovskaya does not plan to run for president again. Its purpose now is to ensure that the world does not forget its country’s quest for democracy. “I do not intend to run with other political leaders in the next election,” she said. “My goal here is to bring the country into this election.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/belarus-opposition-leader-biden-sanctions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos