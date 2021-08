The German NGO Sea-Watch rescues nearly 100 migrants overnight in the Mediterranean

ABOARD SEA -WATCH 3, Mediterranean, July 30 (Reuters) – German NGO Sea -Watch said on Friday it had rescued nearly 100 migrants in the Mediterranean overnight, many of whom were injured, some with “severe fuel burns” – chemical burns caused by exposure to gasoline mixed with seawater. Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months with better weather. According to the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died this year in the Mediterranean. Late Thursday, the Sea-Watch 3 rescued 33 migrants from two boats which had been captured by Libyan Coast Guard in the designated Mediterranean search and rescue area in Malta, the NGO said. Immigrants wait in a wooden boat to escape the rescue boat of German migrants Sea-Watch 3 in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021. REUTERS / Darrin Zammit Lupi Read more Among them were nine unaccompanied minors, three of whom were very young children, and a woman who was seven months pregnant. The survivors came from South Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Mali, according to a Reuters witness aboard the Sea-Watch 3. Many migrants were already on a Coast Guard boat but were thrown into the sea when they saw the NGO boat approaching, according to the witness. Everyone was brought aboard the Sea-Watch 3 by his crew. In a second operation at dawn on Friday, Sea-Watch 3 rescued over 60 people from an overcrowded wooden boat inside the Libyan search and rescue area. Most of the survivors were Libyans, a Reuters witness said. Among the migrants being treated for injuries received aboard the Sea-Watch 3 on Friday were a father and son who suffered burns after a fire broke out in their boat, while others suffered fuel burns. “As is often the case with such vessels, many people suffered fuel burns, some of them severe,” Sea-Watch said in a statement. Reporting by Darrin Zammit Lupi, Writing by Maria Pia Quaglia Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

