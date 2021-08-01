HP police book SJF chief over insurgency allegations | Chandigarh News





Shimla: A day after voice calls were recorded in front of many people in Himachal Pradesh allegedly by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a self-styled US-based chief of the banned pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, Himachal Pradesh police have reserved it under charges of insurrection.

A case was registered on Saturday at the state cybercrime police station, Shimla, for criminal offenses under Articles 124 (rebellion against the state), 153-A (harmful act of maintaining harmony), 506 (intimidation) and 120- B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, except under the Act of Illegal Activities (Prevention), 1967, and the IT Act, 2000.

On Friday morning, many journalists received the recorded call from various numbers in which a message was given to the Himachal government that on August 15, they will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to raise the Indian tricolor. The message further said that Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and they were demanding a referendum in Punjab and once they liberate Punjab, they will make sure to take control of the Himachal areas that were part of Punjab.

A statement issued by the police is sad that the case has been recorded against a Gurpatwant Singh Pannun based on the recorded audio clip taken on mobile by many journalists and citizens of Himachal Pradesh. The threat received through the alleged audio clip by Pannun is under investigation to curb any terrorist activity spread by pro-Khalistani outfits, he added.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected Pannun was linked to the pro-Khalistani dress called Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned by the Government of India under the Act of Illegal Activities (Prevention) for anti-India activities on July 10, 2019. This organization is located overseas with their network in various locations in the US and other foreign countries, she added.

The statement said that the investigation carried out so far has revealed that these threatening audio clips were obtained on the mobile phones of many journalists and citizens of Himachal Pradesh through international numbers / VOIP (voice over internet protocol).

An investigation in this regard is underway to identify the originator of the caller. The audio spectrography of the alleged audio clip will be carried out in a timely manner to regulate the criminality of the accused. This investigation has national and international consequences. Therefore, police are seeking co-operation from various central agencies to crack down on the case and bring the accused to justice, police said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chandigarh/hp-police-books-sjf-chief-on-sedition-charges/articleshow/84933369.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos