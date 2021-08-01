‘This is a hoax’: Albertas protest return of COVID-19 rule for a second day

For the second day in a row, hundreds of Albertans protested against the provincial government’s plan to lift mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules, reduce contact tracking and limit testing.

The rallies were held in Edmonton and Calgary on Saturday.

Restoring restrictions was announced Wednesday.

As of July 29, close contacts will no longer be notified of exposure by contact trackers nor will they be legally required to be isolated. Asymptomatic testing “is no longer recommended,” the government said.

On August 16, infected individuals will not need to be isolated. Isolation hotels will close after quarantine supports expire. Mandatory provincial camouflage orders will be lifted, but face masks at some acute care facilities may be required.

Wednesday’s announcement by Alberta’s chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, came as the province recorded 194 cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily cases since the beginning of June.

Edmonton

In the capital Alberta, about 250 people went to the legislature to protest on Saturday.

We would continue to say the same thing until the government listens, said Dr. Tehseen Ladha, Assistant Professor at the University of Alberta in the School of Medicine.

This time with community organizing and public protest, it really is the property of everyone who is there. I think that’s really the message. There have been so many decisions by the provincial government that people are worried, angry, worried. it [rally] is the pinnacle of everything.

Ladha cited the Alberta Medical Association as one of several provincial and federal medical organizations that have criticized the government’s decision. The Canadian Pediatric Society and the Edmonton Area Medical Association have sent official letters.

Alda Ngo said she went to Saturday’s event because of concerns about her seven-year-old son.

He is not vaccinated, and I just want to keep him safe, she said. I understand that we need to move forward, but I think it is a bit premature.

People protest against the return of the Alberta COVID-19 government rule to the legislature on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Morgan Black / Global News



When asked about COVID-19 policies for government and staff, the province told Global News that its policies are aligned with the direction and guidance from the chief medical officer of health and in line with OHS.

The burnt remains of women in Quebec are confused with the mannequin, thrown away by the first responders

Almost half of the government employees currently work remotely and the vast majority will return to their jobs at a stage starting next week and continuing through September 7, a statement said.

Employees are free to continue to use face masks in the workplace as a personal choice, even if they are not required. “

Alberta Provincial Employees Union Vice President Susan Slade said in a statement to Global News that the union is aware that some members are “concerned with the mass removal of all restrictions and want to assure them that their union will do everything in our power to ensure they are safe at work. “

“Responsibility is the legal responsibility of the employer to ensure that their employees are safe at work and the union will address the concerns of each member when they do not feel safe,” Slade said.

Calgary

With signs in hand, about 200 people came out to the McDougall Center.

Dr Joe Vipond, a Calgary-based emergency physician, is calling for Hinshaw to resign.

“It is quite clear now that public health is not implementing policies to protect public health. “I think this is a hoax and I think she should resign,” he said.

“Almost every other doctor I know went into medicine with the clear intention of helping people. I can not believe that we have someone who entered the practice of medicine for the specific purpose of protecting the health of the community, the health of all populations and is endangering that entire population. I do not know what to say, people. This is crazy. ”

Brett Boyden, a spokesman for Health Minister Tyler Shandro, said in an email to Global News on Saturday: “Dr. Hinshaws’s recommendations are informed by science, not politics. “The others are disgusting. Dr. Hinshaw deserves credit for her efforts to bring Alberta out of the pandemic and has the full support of the Alberta government.”

















Calgary ER doctor fears children will pay for Alberta’s plan to remove most COVID-19 restrictions





Vipond feels insecure in these dark times.

“I have never heard at any point in Canadian history where a jurisdiction has decided to endanger its entire population from a deadly disease that can also cause long-term disability,” he told the crowd.

Now, we will not be able to monitor our numbers, and the disease will infect anyone who is susceptible, such as the unvaccinated or those under 12, he explained.

“I urge the Attorney General of Canada to contact our Prime Minister and say that you are not allowed to violate the statutory rights of 4.5 million Albanians,” Vipond said, citing the right to life, liberty and security.

“As for travel restrictions, I can not talk about the other provinces, but I would not particularly like when we go deep into the fourth wave with the Delta variant and maybe new variants I would not like the Albertans to be in the province of them, and I would not travel here. “

Parent Natasha Brubaker, whose child is considered at high risk for the virus, said she was horrified by the rule changes. She said the government is choosing to put people at risk “by reducing reasonable protections”.

“Our children are, by definition, vulnerable. “They have no opportunity to protect themselves beyond these health measures and the decisions made by the adults on whom they rely to care for them,” she said.

“I am not suggesting a blockage or reduction in the capacity of shops or the closure of restaurants. I am calling for reasonable steps to be taken to protect them and prevent disease, death and possibly forced closure of schools again. ours. “

With files from Morgan Black