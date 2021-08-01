



The Conservative Party leader has been accused of making money by arranging meetings between wealthy businessmen and his uncle the Prince of Wales. Ben Elliot, grandson of the Duchess of Cornwalls, reportedly introduced clients of his goalkeeper company Quintessentially to the next king, but only after they spent tens of thousands of pounds on a membership scheme, according to a report in Sunday Times. One of those clients, who is a major Conservative donor, told the newspaper that he paid an annual fee of $ 15,000 to be an elite member of Mr. Elliots’ luxury business for several years. Mohamed Amersi, 61, a telecommunications millionaire, then claimed that in 2013, he essentially arranged for him to fly to meet Prince Charles during an intimate dinner at Dumfries House in Scotland. Amersi, who as a result of the meeting became the administrator of one of the charities Charles, has since donated more than 1.2 million to causes supported by the prince. The leaked emails reportedly indicate that Elliot congratulated Amers on his first donation by writing: Bravo. The events took place before Elliot became chairman of the Conservatives, in 2019. Mr. Amersi said E Sunday Times who saw someone like [Mr Elliot], it is not possible, it is not easy to access high figures like Charles. Asked if Mr. Elliot was implementing a gambling payment scheme, the businessman replied: You call it gambling payment, I call it access capitalism. It’s the same point. You get access, you receive invitations, you get privileged relationships if you are part of the organization and where you are financially contributing to be part of that organization. Absolutely. His claims are backed by an anonymous whistleblower with narrow knowledge of Quintessentials operations, according to the newspaper. Amersi, who has donated large sums to the Conservatives, including 10,000 each to Boris Johnson and Michael Gove during the 2019 Conservative leadership election, said he would never have met Charles without paying for high-level business membership. of Mr. Elliots. Clarence House declined to comment E Independent, while the Conservative Party did not respond to a request. A spokesman for Elliot told E Sunday Times: Mr Elliot does not raise money from Quintessential members in his role as chairman of the Conservative Party. Elliot has helped raise more than $ 13 million for charity through the Quintessentially Foundation, which has supported more than 50 charities. He is proud of this job. He has also worked to support many other charities and good causes across the UK. Amersi’s presentation to the Prince of Wales was entirely about helping raise money for charity, the spokesman said. Earlier this year, leaked emails regarding Johnsons’ lucrative flat renewal showed that Elliot was copied into important emails discussing ways party donations could be used for the rebuild. It was later revealed in a complex payment plan that some 58,000 renovations were initially paid for by the government and the Conservative Party before Johnson was finally able to cover the costs himself.

