



MUMBAI: So far this year, July seems to have been the best month in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic and, as statistics show, more for Mumbai than Maharashtra. The July case load in the state despite talking about the thick tail of the second wave Covid is almost a third of the 6.57 lakh cases recorded in March.

But it is Mumbai, a hotspot during the two Covid-19 waves, that had a low Covid scoreboard in July. The July number (12,557) is lower than the January number (16,310), which is now accepted as the period between the two Covid waves. Currently, the death toll in Mumbais accounts for about 5% of the states ’daily loads and deaths. On Saturday, the city number of 345 accounted for 4.9% of the Maharashtra number of 6,959. Mumbai recorded nine deaths, or 4% of Saturday’s 225 counts.

In July, there was a significant drop in the number of deaths. In the state, 10,846 deaths were recorded versus 26,601 in June. In Mumbai, 438 deaths were counted in July, much higher than the second-wave figure of 123 deaths in February. Officials said May and June reported a higher number of deaths compared to July due to data reconciliation exercise that began in mid-May and ended in July. The state case fatality rate (CFR) for this month is almost 4%.

The overall load of state affairs rose to 63 lakh on Saturday, of which 7.34 lakh cases were in Mumbai. Deaths from Covid-19 also rose to 1,32,791, of which 15,889 were in Mumbai. The steady decline in daily intelligence in Mumbai has lowered it to seventh place in terms of active cases in the state. Smaller districts like Satara, Sangli and Ahmednagar have more active cases than Mumbai.

BMC officials remain cautious to say the second wave is over. The third projected wave is less than a month away. How can we calm down enough to say that the second wave is over? said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani. Our vigil continues as before, he added.

Every day, about 35,000 tests are performed and the wards with the highest cases are closely monitored. We know that parts of ward D (Malabar Hill), K West, K East, R South and R Central are still witnessing the cases, Kakani said. BMC analysis showed 91% of positive cases live in buildings and steps are being taken accordingly.

A BMC doctor said the appropriate behavior for Covid, especially the use of masks, is rapidly declining in the city. At this rate, the festive season later this month may be accompanied by an increase in cases, he added.

State officials said that while subway cities like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, which were running the Covid graph along the roof, have reported a drop in cases, smaller districts like Satara, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Sangli continue to add cases.

With the flattening cases, there has been a demand for the opening of more sectors in the state like Delhi, which was one of the most affected during the second wave.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that according to doctors there was another variant in play in Delhi, where cases increased rapidly and decreased with the same speed. For Maharashtra the thick tail has remained for more than three months now. We are very slow and cautious in opening up, Thackeray said as he spoke at an online event Saturday.

