Indo-American Summit I India’s total utility exports have increased 12-fold in the last two decades: Piyush Goyal

India ‘s total utility exports have increased 12 times in the last two decades Photography: ANI Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the services sector promises a lot to help the economic recovery during the post-Covid period. Addressing the ‘2nd Indo-American Services Summit’ organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Goyal noted that India and the US are working towards peace and stability around the world. “India and the US are two natural partners and our relationship has stood the test of time because of our shared values ​​of equality, freedom and democracy,” he added. The minister recalled the Y2K challenge two decades ago and how Indian talent helped the US cope with it and how the world began to notice India’s skills, abilities and commitment like never before. He further added that India is now moving beyond a “low cost service provider” to a “value added partner” and added that home offices in India are evolving into brain offices. Giving examples of 57 start-up unicorns, Goyal said the entrepreneurial spirit of the young Indians will put the country at the forefront. The minister informed that total services exports from India to the world were $ 17 billion in 2001-02 and has now increased to $ 205 billion in 2020-21, recording a twelve-fold increase. “When we talk about the India-US partnership, each of us has strong areas where we excel. The US is the center of innovation, technology, research and quality education. India has a capable and intelligent workforce at competitive costs. Sharing our strengths “will create an invincible combination,” said Goyal. He further said that India is advancing rapidly to become one of the largest digital markets in the world. Hospitality, fintech, agritech, entertainment, accounting, law, cyber security, healthcare and tourism etc. There are some areas where India and USA can cooperate with mutual benefits. Shri Goyal applauded the good work of the service industry actors and said that India has fulfilled all its service commitments it had all over the world without failing over the last 15-16 months. “Exports of our services have returned to 97% a year ago,” he said. Goyal praised the efforts made by the IACC to select such an important topic at such crucial moments when the world is fighting the Pandemic. “The IACC which has always been at the forefront of strengthening Indo-US relations has started this dialogue at a very critical time,” he said.

