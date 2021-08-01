The best way to make good causes thrive? Make sure Nigel Farage hates them – John Niven

Now I’m convinced he makes it to a bet …

Sometime in recent years, Nigel Farage sat down with a friend of his OK, I am adding credibility with the idea that he has a friend.

Anyway, he sat down with an acquaintance and said: I bet you’s the worst man in Britain. Look at this

How else do you explain his latest embarrassing madness?

Earlier last week, in his show at the GB News spin toilet (the only media he will have), Farage chose to settle a fight with the Royal Institution of Lifeboats (RNLI), which he accused that it essentially acted as a service taxi for asylum seekers.

Rightly so, he tried to demonize a group of volunteers who risked their lives in the terrible waters of the English Channel to save others.

Who would go after him? Guide dogs? CancerCare? Oxfam?

RNLI responded by posting clips of their work, showing them rescuing crying children, terrified by the 30-meter-high waves.

Again, have you wondered exactly what Farage would have that the crews of the lifeboats would have? Just navigate near these kids calling GO STATE STATE by a loud spokesperson?









Within hours, Farage had once again become the most hated man on the internet, with thousands of people taking time out of their day to tell him, in no uncertain terms, exactly what they thought of him.

Farage doubled, saying: I stand by my words. And, incredibly, he had more than a few receivers.

I was amazed to see that Farage has an amazing 1.6 million followers on Twitter, many of whom, of course, were trying to beat him at the Worst Person award in Britain.

Some had interesting thoughts on the question of what to do with drowned immigrants, ranging from Letting them drown (nice people, far right) to Why they do not use legal means? (seeking asylum is not illegal) to throw them back into French waters.

The latter burst on me. Imagine it. Lifeboat volunteers risk their lives by taking these poor and terrified people on board just to jump a few miles towards the French coast and kick them sideways. To you, Delors, indeed.

However, there were some breakthroughs to dig into Farages social media accounts.

Having never seen GB News (because I’m fat), I was amazed to see that he had a segment on his show called TALKING PINTS.

Farage and a guest sit on a mock alcoholic drink with a few bags in front of them and utter a series of nonsense about smart politics, immigrants, leftists and other classic pub topics.

It’s ridiculous, literally like one of the TV show ideas that Alan Partridge can fade into his dictaphone, lying on his bed in the Linton Travel Tavern after a few drinks.

Ideas, Lynn … Speaking pinta. The display of right-wing conversations where me and a guest put the world rights over one or two British ale glasses. See if Ann Widdecombes is available. (Spoiler alert, it was).

Of course, one of the problems is that Farage has some kind of platform to bring out his horrible views.

Very soon the head of GB News, Andrew Neil was issuing a statement saying how much he appreciated the work of RNLI, as he had apparently forgotten that he was the man responsible for hiring Farage in the first place, although we hope that none of them will be in the air for much longer.

When launched, GB News had an audience of just under 2.7 million. In the third week of broadcasting, this had dropped to less than 1.4 million.

On July 15, it was reported by the Broadcasting Public Search Board that, in some cases, the channel had no viewers at all. Zero. None. My TikTok girls account was collecting more views.

I mean, you would think that Farage and Neil could at least have forced their wives or mothers to leave them in the background.

However, the best news of all came two days after Farage’s statement, when the RNLI announced that in the last 48 hours donations had risen by 3,000 per cent.

Now, that made me wonder if there is any other good cause you want to see progress?

Just make sure Farage hates them.

Simple

Royal Yacht price balloons with more than 100m









As people quarreled over donations in an effort to ensure that a life-saving volunteer organization had enough money to survive, more news was being announced.

It seems that the budget for the new royal yacht has increased from 100 million to more than 250 million.

However, Boris Johnson assured us, the boat will be a symbol of all that is great in Britain and will likely help us stand out to the world and attract investment that will boost jobs and growth in the UK.

I’m a little lost to understand how a bunch of noisy mobs rushing into the harbor in a quarter of a billion pleasure palace will make everyone think: Wow, the UK looks like a big place with reasonable advantage. Let’s do business with them.

But maybe it’s just me.