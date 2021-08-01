China reports 75 new cases of COVID-19 as the Delta Group expands





People wearing face masks walk in a street market after a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 8, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) – China on Sunday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland as of July 31, up from 55 cases the day before, including new cases broadcast nationwide in eight provinces. The wave is part of an explosion of expansion of the Delta COVID-19 variant in China that is becoming increasingly severe, after few months or no cases broadcast in the country. The eastern province of Jiangsu recorded 30 new cases aired in the country, up from 19 a day earlier, following news Saturday that a group in the provincial capital, Nanjing, had grown to 184 cases. Officials on Friday said the early cases of the Nanjing blast were linked to workers at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, who cleaned up a plane after arriving from Russia carrying an infected passenger. Read more They confirmed that the cases were the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. There were also 12 new cases reported in central China’s Henan, where the flood-hit city of Zhengzhou reported 11 new cases as of Saturday, as well as 16 asymptomatic cases, which China does not include in official figures. Among the 75 new cases reported in China were 22 imported from 25 out of 25 the day before. The total number of current infections in China is 1,022 cases, with no new deaths reported. The country has reported a total of 93,005 infections since the outbreak began. China has administered over 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines since July 30. Reporting by Cate Cadell; Edited by Christopher Cushing Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

