Resignation as minister, differences with the BJP of Bengal; why Babul Supriyo told Alvida politics

In a post on social media, the returned politician Babul Supriyo also said that he had differences with the state leadership of BJP since his unsuccessful poll campaign in the Assembly

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that he has decided to leave politics and resign as an MP. He hinted that the decision was partly due to the loss of the ministerial post and also differences with the state leadership of the BJP.

“Leaving, Goodbye. I talked to my parents, wife, friends, and after hearing the advice, I’m saying I’re leaving. I’ll not go to any other party – TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I’m confirming that no one has called.

“I’re not going anywhere. I’m a team player! I have always supported a team, #MohunBagan – I was with only one party – BJP West Bengal. This is !! Leaving,” Supriyo said in a post on Facebook.

“I’ve stayed for a long time, I’ve helped someone, I’ve disappointed someone … it ‘s up to people to decide. If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics. Yes, I’m resigning. from the post of deputy “, it is said in his post.

The politician turned singer also said he would leave his government shelter within a month.

Supriyo, who had held several portfolios as state minister in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed from office earlier this month following a major cabinet reshuffle. He unsuccessfully opposed the assembly vote against Congress Trinamool Aroop Biswas in the last assembly election.

In addition to Supriyo, Bengali leader Debasree Chaudhuri was also removed from the post of minister during the cabinet rule. Four other MPs from West Bengal Nis Pramanik, Santanu Thakur, Subhas Sarkar and John Barla were appointed as state ministers in the current Modi cabinet.

“But I have to answer a question because it’s important! The question is, why did I leave politics? Is it about leaving the ministry? Yes, there is – there must be something! I do not want to claim So “It would be fair of me to answer the questions and it would also give me peace,” he wrote.

Without mentioning anyone, Supriyo said differences with the state leadership were not helping the issues either and that he was sending the wrong message to the party ranks.

“Before the election, there were disagreements with the state leadership on some issues – but some issues were coming out in public. Somewhere I am responsible for this (I posted a Facebook post that equates to disruption of party discipline), and elsewhere, the leaders of others are also very responsible, although I do not want to go into details about who is responsible for this, “he said.

“But the party was losing ground because of those disagreements and quarrels among senior leaders; we do not need knowledge of ‘rocket science’ to understand that it was not helping the morale of the party employees in any way. At the moment it is completely unwanted, so I am leaving with great gratitude and love for the people of Asansol, “he said.

The former union minister made a big difference in the BJP of Bengal between 2014, when he joined the party and 2019 and when the party won 18 seats of Lok Sabha.

“I was the only BJP leader who had won with a separate party ticket then (in 2014 Ahluwalia- where the party had won as an ally of the GJM from Darjeeling) but today BJP is the main opposition party in Bengal. There are many leaders bright young people at the party today as well as many experienced leaders.

“The team led by them will go very far from here. I have no hesitation in saying that it is clear that it is not a big deal to have an individual in the party today and accepting that fact would be the right decision, he said.

Supriyo thanked Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, BJP and BJP national president JP Nadda for their “love and affection” for him and clarified that his move was not intended to “negotiate”.

“In recent days, whenever I had told them about my decision, they had tried to persuade me not to leave. So if I continue to go to them with the same prayer, they may think I am ‘shopping’ for a ‘position’, which is by no means the case. “I beg them not to misunderstand me and they should forgive me,” he wrote.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh declined to comment on it, news agency reported. PTI.

“There are people coming and going. I am not aware that he has resigned from the party or as an MP. I do not follow posts on Facebook or Twitter, so I can not comment on him,” he said.

However, the TMC leadership mocked the BJP unit for failing to take everyone with it and called Supriyo’s post on social media a “drama”.

“Babul Supriyo is making drama after being ousted by the ministry. If he was so eager to resign, then he should have sent his resignation to Lok Sabha’s speaker. Instead, he is content with “But these incidents have also highlighted internal strife in the BJP,” said TMC Secretary General Kunal Ghosh.

“I will not have to deal with inappropriate comments”: Supriyo to opponents

The singer-turned-politician appeared on social media late Saturday to say he got comments on his move and now he had enough time to sing.

Read your comments. You all see things from your perspective. Some people have used language according to their culture; I take it all in my stride. I can answer your questions through work for which I do not have to be an MP. Give me some time and I will start singing songs; now I have enough time on hand. At the very least, I’ll not have to deal with such obscene comments, and positive energy will be spared. “

Supriyos’ reaction came after Kunal Ghosh called his resignation a drama. Comparing his madness with Sholays Dharmendra, Ghosh said Supriyo was using Facebook to get the attention of his leaders in Delhi because he is now a dissident leader, according to News18.

After leaving the ministry, Supriyo and Dilip Ghosh got involved in a war of words with the central leadership which took steps to appease the warring leaders.

Supriyo had said in a post from his official Facebook account that he had been “asked to resign” from his post as Union state minister. To which, Ghosh responded by saying: “They demanded his (Supriyo) resignation so that someone else could take responsibility. This is how a party works; you have to have confidence in the proper process. If he is going to be fired. “Instead, would he have made things better?”

Ghosh said that of the 12 ministers who resigned, no one else had made such a remark about the party.

Supriyo debuted in politics as BJP candidate from Asansol in the 2014 general election. He went on to win the seat twice in 2014 as well as in 2019.

He joined the Mod cabinet in 2014 as MOS.

With input from PTI