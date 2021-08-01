Amit Shah will lay the foundations of the Vindhyachal Corridor Project today

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 150 million Rs Vindhyachal Corridor Project (VCP) in Mirzapur on Sunday afternoon.

He will also inaugurate a rope costing Rs 16 crore in Vindhyachal.

The Vindhyachal Corridor project is being built on the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project lines in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany the Union Minister of the Interior.

Mirzapur Division Commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra said: “The Union Minister of the Interior and the Prime Minister will land at Devri Airport around 2.40 pm From the helipad station, they will go to the Vindhyachal Temple. After praying in the temple, they will to perform the rituals of “bhumi pujan.” They will then arrive at the Inter Government College to speak at a public meeting after the inauguration of the rope for the Vindhya district and the laying of the foundation stone for other projects. “

According to Mishra, the construction part of the Rs 150 million Vindhyachal Corridor Project will start immediately after the “pujan bhumi”, as the removal of the 92 identified buildings, which surrounded the Vindhyachal temple, has already been done after their purchase.

The project will result in the creation of space for the 50-ft wide Parikrama (siege) road while visitors will have a full view of the sacred shrine, known as one of the Shaktipeeths.

Roads leading to the temple are also being widened as part of the project.

Upgrading of basic infrastructure and introduction of modern facilities, including parking areas, guest houses, shopping malls, pension rooms for pilgrims, have also been proposed.

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath will also inaugurate the first UP east rope, for the thousands of pilgrims who gather at the sacred Ashtabhuja and Kali Khoh hills of the sacred Vindhyachal Trikon (triangle).

The rope line, which will be the first east of UP, will start in two phases as the only rope line connecting the Kali Khoh and Ashtabhuja projects is nearing completion.

The second line from Ashtabhuja to the terminal (parking place) is still under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of December.

UP (Varanasi) Joint Tourism Director Avinash Mishra said, “According to the Rs 16 million Rs project, a first 199-meter rope connecting Kali Khoh and Ashtabhuja and another 102-meter second line, which will receive visitors from Ashtabhuja hill to the terminal (parking point), has been created.Based on the model of public-private partnership (PPP), this project will enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of the forest area between the two hills from a height of over 260 meters. “

Union Interior Minister is also expected to visit former Prime Minister Kalyan Singh who is hospitalized in Lucknow.

Before proceeding to Mirzapur, the Union Interior Minister will also lay the foundations of the state’s first legal institute in Lucknow on Sunday.

According to UP DGP, Mukul Goel, the institute will be affiliated with the Gujarat-based National University of Legal Sciences (NFSU) and will operate under the Ministry of Interior.

Located on 50 hectares in the Piparsand locality of Sarojini Nagar, the institute is called the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Legal Sciences (UPSIFS).

The institute will offer studies in the field of police administration and forensic science. A Center of Excellence is being established by NFSU to provide modern infrastructure and technology in science crime investigation, which will be a separate unit on 5 acres of campus land.

“The idea is to set up an institution that will not only produce world-class forensic experts, but will also have our center of excellence to conduct research in crime investigation, cyber security, behavioral sciences and criminology.” tha DGP.

To improve police in Uttar Pradesh, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Legal Science and APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in May this year to introduce artificial intelligence and its applications in digital forensics.

