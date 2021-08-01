Gladys Berejiklian detects 239 new local infections

NSW health officials have alerted new residents as the group leading the Covid-19 states blast after NSW registered 239 new local cases on Sunday.

Worryingly, at least 35 were active in the community while being contagious, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian revealed.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty of the NSW Department of Health said residents under the age of 30 were contributing greatly to the increase in number, citing the fact that there are seven people aged 20 in intensive care with Covid-19.

“Out of 55 in the ICU, seven are in their 20s, five are in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, 14 in their 60s and 10 in their 70s.” he said.

“This shows that the disease can be very serious in young people as well as in the elderly.

“We are concerned about young people, especially 18 to 39 year olds who are leading the epidemic.

“We are seeing cases at high rates in those age groups. This is the age group that tends to be a link between children, young people and elderly relatives.

“They are working, they have great social networks, if you are in that age group it is important to be aware that you are very vulnerable to infection, as we have seen in ICU numbers, you can get serious illness.”

Of the new infections on Sunday, 115 were related to a known case or group – 92 were family contacts and 23 were close contacts – while the source of the infection for 124 cases is under investigation.

Disappointment is reportedly growing among young NSW residents for not being able to get vaccinated despite being repeatedly told to take the blow.

Berejiklian reiterated health advice to youngsters that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca strokes were safe.

“The NSW government always follows the advice of the federal health authorities,” Ms. Berejiklian said.

“Health advice in NSW is that if you are over 18, it is safe to get a vaccine. This is strong health advice.”

Berejiklian was asked if he was aware of the anecdotal reports of GPs telling NSW residents in their 20s and 30s to wait for Pfizer immunization.

“I would be worried if that were the case,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“But this is the advice given to NSW and Sydney the Greater. Greater Sydney is going through an outbreak and this is the best health advice. If people have concerns, talk to your doctor.”

There were 87,712 Covid-19 tests reported overnight, and NSW Health also administered 21,342 Covid-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours through 8pm Saturday, including 8,505 at the vaccination center in Sydney Olympic Park.

NSW Health also confirmed the death of a man in his 60s, which was a Covid-19 case reported Saturday.

“He was a resident of southwest Sydney and died at home,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends. This is the 70th death in NSW related to the Covid-19 and the 14th of the current blast.”

Of the 239 cases won in the country, 110 were from southwestern Sydney, 51 were from western Sydney, 69 were from inland Sydney, three were from southeastern Sydney, four were from northern Sydney and two were from the Nepean / Blue Mountains area.

There are currently 222 cases in the hospital – 54 of them were in intensive care, with 25 requiring ventilation.

Berejiklian stressed that August was the month she wanted to see most of the vaccinated state.

“Our strategy for NSW is to reach vaccination rates of 60, or 70, or 80 percent,” she said.

“This means we can live with the Delta variant and we will not have to go in and out of the blockade.

“No terrestrial country can live with the Delta variant without having some kind of restriction.”