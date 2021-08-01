Saanich firefighters free horse trapped in the mud

A horse that found itself stuck in a muddy situation is tall and dry now.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on July 31, multiple firefighters with the Saanich Fire Department responded to an area near Interurban Road after someone called to report that a horse named Gecko was in need of rescue.

It turns out that Gecko had wandered into a muddy part of the property and was stuck.

“[Gecko] was stuck there quite well. “He was there for a few minutes, if not more, before we went to the scene,” Robert Heppell, deputy chief of the Saanich Fire Department, told CHEK News on Saturday.

Heppell said the rescuers took some time to actually reach Gecko because of the location.

“It was quite difficult to enter because it was in a large part of the property that had some difficult access points,” he said. “So when the crews were arriving and transporting their equipment, it took a few minutes. Thankfully, the owner stayed with the animal.”

The first thing rescuers did as soon as they reached Gecko was to place a wooden pallet under his head in an attempt to keep him afloat.

The next objective for the rescuers was to figure out how to pull a trapped horse weighing anywhere from 700 to 1,200 pounds out of the muddy water. The crews eventually decided to create two separate wires that were created from two-and-a-half-inch fire hose lines, a process that took about an hour.

“Our boys are quite agile and they are used to working with mechanical priority systems to do things like technical rescue and things like that,” Heppell said.

“It was definitely something a little simpler than doing a technical rescue on a high-angle slope or a tower crane or something like that. But, of course, there is a degree of danger and difficulty when dealing with a pet. great that he is anxious. “

Throughout this ordeal, Heppell said Gecko was calm and “quite exhausted,” which only made the job easier for rescuers.

“Trying to move a large animal like that when hitting and fighting is even more challenging,” he said. “You have to stay away from the back of a horse. This is the end of the business. Fortunately, the owner was very helpful in keeping the crews away from the area where the horse is likely to hit.”

Once the connectors were securely formed around Gecko, more than 10 rescuers ended up pulling him out of the muddy water.

“It took a lot of bodies to move so many muscles,” Heppell recalls.

Despite being stuck in the mud for more than an hour, Gecko was not harmed.

“He recovered quickly and was on his feet within minutes without any injuries,” Heppell said. “It was very good to see.”

This is not the first time teams have been called in to rescue a horse, according to Heppell.

“I’ve been to a couple myself, but luckily it’s not a common thing,” he said.

[email protected]