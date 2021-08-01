The Delta variant is rampant across Asia, as the WHO says Covid cases have risen 80% globally





The Olympic city of Tokyo, as well as Thailand and Malaysia, announced yesterday a record of Covid infections, mainly driven by the highly contagious variant of Delta disease. Assets also rose in Sydney, where police cordoned off the central business district to prevent a protest against a severe blockade that will last until the end of August. Police in Sydney closed train stations, stopped taxis from the city center and deployed 1,000 officers to set up checkpoints. 210 new infections were reported in Sydney and surrounding areas. This number seems almost comically small compared to the 4,058 infections reported by the Tokyo metropolitan government in the last 24 hours. Olympics organizers reported 21 new cases related to the Games, bringing the total to 241 as of July 1st. The day before Japan extended its state of emergency for Tokyo until the end of August and expanded it to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka. The organizers of the Olympics announced yesterday that they had revoked the accreditation of a person or persons related to the Games for the removal of athletes from the village for anything, violation of the measures set for the safe holding of the Olympics in the midst of the pandemic. Organizers did not disclose how many people were involved, whether the person or people were athletes, or when the violation occurred. China is battling an explosion of the Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing, which they are tracking down to airport workers who cleaned up a newly arrived plane from Russia. Nanjing has reported 190 cases transmitted instead of the Delta variant since July 20, while there have been a total of 262 cases nationwide. Vietnam is also facing its worst Covid outbreak, as is Thailand. Infections have increased by 80 percent over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. Hard-earned profits are at risk or are being lost, and health systems in many countries are being overwhelmed by this Delta variant, Tedros said at a news conference. Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the start of the vaccination program and the rate of coronavirus cases Ireland

