E2 A force with nature

With aviation projected to grow significantly over the next decade to meet growing demand, despite the ongoing pandemic and disruption it has caused, the industry is constantly looking for new ways to become more sustainable.

The quest for sustainability is often a mixture of the genuine desire for manufacturers to differentiate their products from their competitors, and a similar genuine desire to be more responsive to customers, employees and the environment. Healthy competition between manufacturers to reduce carbon, eliminate waste, limit energy consumption and for the best man, the use of precious natural resources is to the benefit of all.

Better fuel efficiency by model

Much of the talk about sustainability has tended, for obvious reasons, to focus on emissions and the focus, by nature, has been on engines. The Pratt & Whitney PW1000G chosen for the Embraer E2 Profit Hunter is a point case, an engine that claims to be 16% more efficient than comparable engines currently in use in regional aircraft and narrow-body aircraft.

But focusing only on engine performance, however, is only a small part of a much larger sustainability conversation, where aircraft design plays a critical role.

Weight, for example, affects fuel combustion; in other words, lighter planes burn less fuel. The new E2 flight control is fully wired, which is an evolution from the previous model and allows the removal of cables, wheels and complex systems responsible for aircraft control surfaces, reducing the overall weight of the E2. But these are not the only advantages.

Optimizing flight envelope protection and control that ensures wired flight exposes the aircraft to lower levels of aerodynamic loads, enabling Embraer designers to develop solutions for lighter structures. It is a combination of wired flight technology, with the new E2 wing model of high-ratio single-ply sheet, which gives a double-digit reduction in fuel consumption, emissions and maintenance costs.

In modeling the performance of an old-generation regional aircraft with the new E2, airlines can reduce their carbon emissions per aircraft by something in the order of 56,000 tons per year, the equivalent of 93,000 people abandoning their motor vehicles in favor of a bike and cycling to work every day. When compared directly to the Airbus A220, an E2 will save operators around 15,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent of planting a space the size of 135 football fields.

There are other interesting facts and figures to support the E2 sustainability history. For airlines to be truly sustainable, they need to fill seats without releasing more pollutants than necessary and have a lower travel route. Again, this is where E2 is able to demonstrate its enduring credentials.

By replacing larger and less efficient aircraft with smaller but fairly E2, airlines can reduce carbon emissions by up to 30%. This translates to 3,700 kg less CO2 per flight, which in turn will reach one million tonnes less CO2 over ten years for a typical fleet of ten aircraft. An authorized E2 is capable of providing 25.4% better on-site fuel efficiency and up to 10% better fuel combustion than its competitors.

Supporting sustainability champions

Some champions of sustainability within the space of tight airplanes have already bought the message of Embraer sustainability. Helvetic Airways, for example, recently received the first delivery of four E195-E2s. It flies to a number of destinations under its own brand or on behalf of Swiss International Airlines. In either case, she has chosen to operate an all-E2 fleet for the operational flexibility it offers, and because with the E195-2 she has chosen an aircraft recognized as the most environmentally friendly in its class. They also happen to be quieter – at least 60% quieter than previous-generation aircraft – meeting the strict rules of ICAO Chapter 14 and quickly becoming the first choice for airlines flying in and out of airports. sensitive to noise.

KLM, the Dutch carrier and largest operator of E-Jets in Europe with more than 50 E-Jet aircraft, has approached Embraer to support it in its mission to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 50% per pax / km within the next ten years. A determined user of the Embraer E190, upgrading to the E195-E2 is reducing its CO2 emissions per seat by 31% compared to the old model, helping the airline maintain its position at the top of the Dow Sustainability Index Jones.

Other airlines like Porter from Canada are quickly recognizing the benefit of the E-Jet class, as they recently announced an agreement with Embraer that will make this environment-focused carrier take up to 80 E195-E2 over two years upcoming.

These sustainability champions, and others like them, testify that sustainability has long gone from being “nice” to something that is essential to future business. Bigger than that. It is essential for the future of our industry and our planet

For more information on the durability of the Embraer E-Jets range, visit e2sustainability.com.