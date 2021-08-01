International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday
The last:
- 2 travelers who arrived in Toronto from 20 thousand dollars each for fake vaccination documents.
IN Europe, thousands of people protested against the passage of the special virus of France by marching through Paris and other cities on Saturday. Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, but some protesters in Paris clashed with police, who fired tear gas.
About 3,000 security forces were deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of anti-crossing protests, which will soon be needed to access restaurants and other venues. Police took up positions along the city’s Champs-lysesto guard against an invasion of the famous street.
With the rise of viral infections and the increase in hospitalizations, French lawmakers have passed a bill that requires approval in most countries since 9 August. Polls show that the majority of French people support the approval, but some are categorically against. The switch requires a vaccination or a rapid negative test or evidence of a recent cure from COVID-19 and orders vaccination for all healthcare workers by mid-September.
Tensions flared up in front of the famous Moulin Rouge nightclub north of Paris during what appeared to be the largest demonstration. Police lines faced protesters in close confrontations during the march. Police used their fists on several occasions.
As the marchers headed east and several officers struck with objects, police fired tear gas at the crowds, piles of smoke filling the sky. A male protester was seen with blood on his head and a police officer was taken away by colleagues. Three officers were injured, French media reported, citing police. Police, responding to troubled crowds, also turned a ball to protesters while the march ended in Bastille.
A calmer march was led by the former senior lieutenant of the far-right leader Marine Le Pen who left to form his own small anti-European party. But Florian Philippot’s new cause, against the passage of the virus, seems much more popular. His contingent of hundreds marched to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.
Among those who were not present this week was Franois Asselineau, leader of another small anti-EU party, the Republican People’s Union, and a fierce campaign against the health permit, which came down with COVID-19. In a video on his party website, Asselineau, who was not hospitalized, called on people to denounce the adoption of health as “absurd, unjust and completely killer of freedom”.
French authorities are enforcing the health transition because the highly contagious delta variant is making strong progress. More than 24,000 new daily cases were confirmed on Friday evening compared to just a few thousand cases per day at the beginning of the month.
The announcement by the government that the health transition would take effect on August 9 has prompted many unvaccinated French to register for vaccinations so that their social life does not end during the summer holiday season. Vaccines are now available in a wide variety of locations, including several beaches. More than 52 percent of the French population has been vaccinated.
About 112,000 people have died from the virus in France since the beginning of the pandemic.
What is happening in Canada
- The COVID-19 modeling group alerts Alberta’s random trajectory.
- End of an order: A timeline from the first COBID case of NB to life in green.
What is happening all over the world
As of Saturday, more than 197.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.2 million deaths were reported.
IN Asia, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo reached a daily record 4,058 in the middle of the Olympics, according to the city hall on Saturday.
IN Africa, health officials say cases have risen sharply in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and elsewhere in the West of the continent amid low levels of vaccination and the spread of the delta variant.
IN Americas, the U.S. state of Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the state’s one-day total since the pandemic began, according to federal health data.
