No answer between economic problems

Within seconds of the blast, it was clear that the magnitude and scale of the blast at the port of Beirut last year was different from anything Lebanon had ever seen before, enduring a 15-year civil war that ended in 1990.

Although Beirut residents began to absorb the shock of what had happened to their city, social media started asking questions of what might have caused it?

Was it a bomb blast or a rocket attack? Who was responsible?

Wednesday, August 4 will mark one year since one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded in the port area of ​​the Lebanese capital.

More than 200 people died in the disaster with thousands injured and extensive damage to vital port infrastructure as well as buildings across Beirut.

In any country, the task of reconstruction would be daunting. In Lebanon, a country in the midst of one of the worst financial and political crises in modern times, seems impossible.

The blast occurred when a large shipment of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in bombs and manure stored at the port, exploded.

It was unloaded from a ship in 2013 and has been stored on site ever since. The question of why it was stored there has not yet been answered. The question of who should be responsible for the disaster also remains unanswered.

The families of those killed and injured in the blast are frustrated and angry that senior government officials have not yet been questioned in an official investigation into how the blast occurred.

The investigation has been severely hampered as requests sent to both the Lebanese parliament and the government to lift the immunity and allow the questioning of senior officials have either been rejected or stalled.

The magnitude of the economic depression in Lebanon risks systemic failures which could have serious regional and international consequences.

Many families are increasingly angry at what they see as a waiver of responsibility by the Lebanese political class.

The difficulty in questioning key figures is characterized by a recent request from Tarek Bitar – the judge leading the investigation into the blast – to the head of the General Security Agency, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, asking him to appear before the investigation.

This request was rejected by the interim Interior Minister, with Major General saying the investigation should be conducted “away from narrow political considerations”.

With immunity from questioning senior officials, families have come to believe that there will never be responsibility for what happened.

But people like the Najjar family, who lost their three-year-old daughter Alexandra in the blast, continue to campaign for a transparent investigation, with her mother Tracy saying she deserves the truth.

Protester holds photo of three-year-old Alexandra Najjar, who died from injuries sustained in the blast

In recent days, Lebanese President Michel Aoun told the public prosecutor he was ready to make a statement about the blast if necessary.

A statement from the president’s office said “no one is above the law, no matter how high”.

The speaker of parliament also said last week that he was ready to lift the immunity of members of parliament, which would allow them to be questioned.

But Nabih Berri did not go into detail on how or when this would happen. Among families who have seen stalemate after stalemate, skepticism remains as to whether comprehensive questions will arise.

Anger and frustration with politicians are not uncommon in Lebanon and go beyond those directly affected by last year’s port disaster. The explosion of the port and the consequences that have come from it, must be seen in the broader context of the great problems facing Lebanon.

An already dire economic situation was complicated by last year’s explosion in the port of Beirut. The devastation caused to vital infrastructure has further weakened the country’s economic outlook.

The World Bank warned in its Lebanese Economic Spring Spring 2021 spring report that the Lebanese financial and economic crisis is likely to rank among the three largest crises the world has seen since the 1850s.

The report warned that the magnitude of the economic depression in Lebanon risks systemic failures that could have serious regional and international consequences, stressing that “the social impact of the crisis, which is already dire, could quickly become catastrophic.”

In June this year, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Najat Rochdi, said at a conference in Geneva that between April 2019 and April 2021, the Consumer Price Index in Lebanon “has increased by more than 208% “and that the price of food and beverages had risen by a staggering 670%.

“By any standard, these trends are moving at a speed that is no less than stunning,” Rochdi added, adding that “for most families, the results are crippling: Over half of Lebanese people are now living in poverty.”

Relatives of Beirut Port blast victims call for investigation into blast

Recent studies have shown that over 85% of households assessed by the UN have confirmed that they have made changes in trying to cope with the increased costs, which include reducing the number of meals they eat and reducing / reducing their consumption. of fruits, vegetables and meat.

In addition to chronic food shortages, there are also major difficulties in accessing clean water, electricity and education, while the country is facing ongoing problems.

So what are the factors that led to this?

From 1975 to 1990, Lebanon was involved in a civil war. When that war ended, large numbers of religious and political factions began to seek to preserve and build on their post-war influence.

Decades of corruption and economic misconduct ensued as a large number of groups tried to take care of their individual financial well-being. A report described the Lebanese economy as a “financial Ponzi scheme”.

Lebanon has also seen a large influx of refugees as a result of decades of war in neighboring Syria. Lebanon now hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world.

Added to this, or may be caused, is the political stalemate that remains in Lebanon. In the days following the blast, the government resigned. Governments have established a caretaker government, but protracted negotiations to form a government have stalled from time to time.

A new candidate for prime minister has been announced. Najib Mikati is the third potential prime minister to be appointed last year. The businessman says he hopes to form a government soon, having secured President Aoun approval for most of his cabinet candidates.

With a caretaker administration saying it could not make long-term decisions that another government would tie, last year saw a political stalemate.

It is a stalemate that has also had an impact beyond Lebanon’s borders, with the European Union repeatedly saying that any offer of aid to Lebanon must be based on political stability and transparency.

The EU has repeatedly said that a new government, ready to implement the reform and reach a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund would be the basis for any significant financial assistance from the EU.

As Lebanon prepares to mark a bleak anniversary, there is little confidence among many Lebanese if the difficult decisions to be made and lived will finally happen.

Optimism, as with many other things, is in very short supply in Lebanon.