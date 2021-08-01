NSW registers 239 COVID-19 cases, PM launches vaccination challenge for August

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has called on people to “make August the month we get vaccinated” as the state registers 239 cases of COVID-19.

Main points: The prime minister said she wanted vaccination rates to “break records” in August

She said more shocks gave the state government more opportunities to ease blockages at the end of the month

She advocated tracking Pfizer doses to HSC students as a “mitigation” strategy

Twenty-six of the cases today were infectious in the community, while 35 were in isolation for part of their infectious period and the isolation status of 98 cases remains under investigation.

The source of the 124 infections was not related to a known group or case.

The prime minister said the state was on track to administer 500,000 strokes a week.

“The challenge for us is to vaccinate as many people as possible in August, so by August 28th [when lockdown was extended to] coming, we have opportunities how we can ease the restrictions, “Ms. Berejiklian said.

Berejiklian said she wanted vaccination rates to “break records” in August because it was the “state ticket to freedom”.

The prime minister said 10 million blows had to be administered to achieve the state government target of 80 per cent.

Residents in the local Hunter’s health district, north of Greater Sydney, have had their vaccination appointments canceled after Pfizer shootings were redirected to 19,000 Year 12 students.

The Prime Minister said she felt for those people, but Pfizer was the recommended brand for those teenage age groups and AstraZeneca remained a safe option for people over 18 years old.

Vaccinations, like the one administered by a pharmacist in Carnes Hill, have become key to breaking the deadlock. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

She said vaccinating young people was a “mitigation” strategy, so authorities could focus on key hotspots.

“There is a small number of doses being redistributed, which means some people have to wait a few extra weeks,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Unfortunately young people now know about 60 per cent of cases in NSW.

“What it means is that vulnerable people, older people, are more likely to die, but the people who are unfortunately spreading and spreading it are under 39 years old.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, however, told ABC Insiders on Sunday morning that he was not sure the current blast would be brought under control by Aug. 28.

“If you find something concrete in the middle of a Delta pandemic, send me the guide,” he said.

“I will not post it at this stage. We are focused on setting up our vaccine. We are quite concerned about the numbers continuing to remain relatively high, they are jumping around.”

Berejiklian said she had begun to see that the virus was being contained mainly in regions which were under increased blockade orders.

“There is no positive reception of the virus [breached the]outside these eight areas of local government that are of concern, “she said.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty said 110 of the cases recorded today were in southwest Sydney, 51 were in West Sydney, 69 were in the local Sydney health district.

The remaining cases spread to the south-east of Sydney, to the north and to the Blue Mountains.

Twelve residents at the Wyoming Retirement Home in Sumer Hill, in western Sydney, tested positive for COVID-19.

A home staff member, led by Hardi Aged Care, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and worked at the center while asymptomatic.

Residents who tested positive were transferred to the hospital as a precaution and the staff member, as well as her close contacts, are now in isolation.

“As I understand it, those with vaccinations are doing relatively well,” Dr McAnulty said.

At least nine residents at Hardi Aged Care in Summer Hill have been contracted with COVID-19. ( ABC News: Dominic Eagan )

He said there were also increasing reports of child-related infections.

“We are also seeing stories of people where their neighbors are taking care of the children or the grandmother is taking care of the children in another family,” he said.

“You should not have visitors to your home, even to save your children. We have also seen a number of outbreaks and cases especially among adults in childcare centers.”

So far 3,893,122 vaccines have been registered in NSW.

