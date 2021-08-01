The Myanmar general says military rule will continue until 2023





Six months after Myanmar’s military staged a coup and imposed a rule of terror on the country, junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday that a state of emergency would be extended for another two years. . The move, announced in a televised speech, effectively ruled out any return to democracy before 2023 for Myanmar, which only last year was seen as a rare occasion in which an authoritarian regime had peacefully given some power to a elected government. He also challenged the generals’ assurances, shortly after the coup, that they were serious about restoring political freedoms. From the beginning, we knew that they would not keep their promises and that they would get the political environment they wanted, said Ko Aung Thu, a leader of the nationwide resistance to the coup. If they extend the state of emergency until August 2023, we must continue to protest until they somehow fall. Since the February 1 coup, at least 940 people have died at the hands of Myanmar security forces, according to a report held by a monitoring group closely tracking the killings. More than 5,400 people are in custody, including all of Myanmar’s top elected leadership.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s 76-year-old civilian leader, has been charged with various crimes, including insurgency, that could keep her imprisoned for the rest of her life. Her National League for Democracy party, which won two overwhelming terms from the public during the short period in which the military shared power with civilians, was ordered to disband.

Myanmar is also being consumed by the coronavirus, a health disaster that has been exacerbated by junta obedience. The military has monopolized oxygen supplies, blocked vaccinations and maintained rescue treatments for those who opposed its rule. A private oxygen trade became illegal. Bodies are being piled up in crematoria, witnesses said, although national health authorities, under junta control, report suspiciously low death tolls every day. Officially, Myanmar reported 4,725 cases of coronavirus and 392 deaths on Saturday. Last week, the military announced on its television network that it was building a crematorium that would be able to burn up to 3,000 bodies a day.

Among those who died from Covid-19 is U Nyan Win, one of Ms. Aung San Suu Kyis, the closest believer and spokeswoman for her party, which was jailed after the coup. The virus has infected the prison population in Myanmars; in one of his most notorious prisons, Insein, political prisoners staged a protest on July 23, which the soldiers quickly extinguished by force. In his speech Sunday, General Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in civilian clothes rather than army uniform, said he was concerned about the pandemic. Nothing but individual life is crucial, he said. This is my policy. The junta, however, has stopped the entire vaccination campaign and has reserved injections for its soldiers. In contrast, several ethnic armed groups in Myanmar that have fought the military for decades have carried out mass vaccinations in the territory they control. Representatives of some of those ethnic groups have teamed up with members of the ousted Myanmars-elected government, along with civil society leaders, to form what they call the Government of National Unity, which operates in secret.

Despite a climate of fear created by the military coup and the raging virus, a nationwide protest movement has been going on for half a year. Every day, across the country, people gather for demonstrations, often lasting just a minute or two, before dispersing to stand in front of soldiers. Images from the rapid protests are uploaded to social media, to continue the resistance on a virtual battlefield. Aware of the political consequences of operating in a country under financial sanctions, which Western countries have imposed due to violence, a number of multinational companies have withdrawn from Myanmar, including Norwegian mobile operator Telenor.

The U.S. Embassy said Sunday that the United States remained committed to supporting the people of Myanmar in their aspirations for a democratic, inclusive future, saying they had shown extraordinary courage and conviction since the coup. General Min Aung Hlaing confirmed on Sunday that the military had annulled the results of the national elections held in November, claiming that the National League for Democracy, which badly defeated the army’s representative party, had committed electoral fraud. He also reiterated his confidence that the election would one day be held again, though he gave no indication of when. Collective solidarity among all national peoples can overcome the Covid pandemic, the general said in his speech. And building a genuine, disciplined multi-party democratic system will be successful. Protesters said they would insist against the junta. As their crackdown on protesters escalates, we should try to break the link between them, the violence managers and the soldiers who are their perpetrators, Mr Aung Thu said.

