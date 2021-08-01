Berejiklian says vaccination achievements will be key to ending the blockade





The prime minister said NSW was vaccinating about 500,000 people a week, but that could increase, especially as more pharmacies begin to administer therapy and the government opens more centers. Berejiklian had previously stressed that the focus in Greater Sydney was to see the number of positive cases in the community reach close to zero, but on Sunday the Prime Minister referred only to vaccine rates. NSW recorded 239 new cases in the 24-hour reporting period, with 26 people in the community while infectious and 124 mysterious cases. There have now been 3427 cases won in the country since the start of the June 16 blast. There are also 222 cases in the hospital, with 54 people in intensive care, 25 of whom are airborne. Of those cases, 12 are residents of the Wyoming Nursing Home in Summer Hill, who were transferred to the hospital as a precaution. All residents of the home have been offered a stroke, and nine out of 12 have been fully vaccinated. One staff member, who received the first dose of the vaccine, tested positive on July 27 and was asymptomatic. Loading Berejiklian also defended governments’ decision to divert Pfizer vaccines from the Hunter region to 12-year-old schoolchildren in south-west and west Sydney and said they were for only about 19,000 students. The 12-year-olds will return to face-to-face classes on August 16, with students from the hotspots being given a dose of Pfizer at a new center at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. Considering that there are 8 million people in NSW, when you consider that we have been able to stop the spread of the virus in our regions and other parts of Sydney … it is important for us to give those students that year a chance to finish their exams and be rewarded, Ms. Berejiklian said. The decision has angered Hunter residents, with Newcastle State MP Tim Crakanthorp saying it was extremely disappointing while Hunter federal MP Joel Fitzgibbon said regional people also deserve protection. Fitzgibbon later posted on Twitter, confirming that he had secured an AstraZeneca hit on Sunday morning. The Pfizer strike was canceled last night, the first AZ strike this morning. If the government was forcing me there, it would work, he wrote on Twitter, adding that he would lobby on behalf of people who had missed their meeting at Pfizer. Meanwhile, NSW Labor leader Chris Minns called for the NSW government to release the health advice it was receiving. Let the people of Sydney understand what the government is doing. Let them see for themselves the data on which these decisions are being made, Minns said. So we can strengthen the acceptance and compliance of the community with what everyone agrees is very difficult health orders, at the moment. Stay tuned for the most crucial developments regarding the Coronavirus Update pandemic. Sign up to receive the weekly newsletter.

