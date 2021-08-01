South Africa approves the first patent in the world with the inventor of AI – JURIST – News





South African Patent Office, Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, released a patent that lists an artificial intelligence (AI) as inventor on Wednesday. The patent is the first in the world to list AI as the inventor. AI, known as DABUS (device for autonomous enhancement of unified feeling), was developed by Stephen Thaler and used by Professor Ryan Abbott and his team at the University of Surrey. DABUS received the patent for a food container based on fractal geometry that improves heat capture and transfer. The DABUS team has several similar patent pending cases before the courts in the UK, Europe and the US. Last year the Supreme Court of England and Wales rejected two patent applications from the Thaler team. The court ruled that AI is not a natural person and cannot be interpreted as an inventor according to United Kingdom Patent Act 1977. European Patent Office as well rejected the application on the grounds that AI systems have no legal personality and cannot have a legal title over their production. In April 2020, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the application for similar reasons. it said that the AI ​​does not meet the threshold for “conception”, which is traditionally understood as a mental act in the mind of the inventor. Proponents of AI patents argue that this would stimulate innovation and investment in AI systems, prevent inadequate lending to individuals, and serve the public notice function by informing the public about the current creators of an AI. invention. Two days after DABUS received its first patent in South Africa, Australian Federal Court Judge Jonathan Beach also ruled in his favor and it was assessed that a non-human could be appointed as the inventor of a patent. Of Australia 1990 Patent Act does not define an inventor and no specific provision in the Act expressly rejects the proposal that an IA system could be considered an inventor. Beach also noted that such a construction would be in line with the scope of the patent law for rewarding innovation. With Professor Abbott’s team planning to appeal to the UK, Europe and the US, the impact of decisions in South Africa and Australia on other jurisdictions remains to be seen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/08/south-africa-approves-worlds-first-patent-with-ai-inventor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos