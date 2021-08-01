International
Millions of Americans risk deportation as Covid-19 cases rise
Millions of Americans may find themselves homeless starting Sunday as the nationwide ban on deportations expires, amid rising coronavirus cases and the political direction of the fingers.
With billions in government funds earmarked to help tenants still unused, President Joe Biden this week urged Congress to extend the 11-month moratorium, as a recent Supreme Court ruling meant the White House could not do so.
But Republicans rejected Democratic efforts to extend the deportation ban until mid-October, and the House of Representatives postponed its summer vacation Friday without renewing it.
Some left-wing Democrats spent the night outside the Capitol in protest — calling on their colleagues for failing to act.
“We slept last night at the Capitol to ask them to come back and do their jobs. Today is their last chance,” wrote Congresswoman Cori Bush on Twitter, who herself has experienced homelessness and was joined by progressives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.
By the time it fell to Sunday, the place was preparing for a spectacle to break the heart — families with their belongings on the forest shore wondering where to go.
One of those at risk is Terriana Clark, who lived outside a car with her husband and two stepmothers for most of last year, before finding a teaching job and an apartment in Harvey, Louisiana.
Unemployed again and struggling to pay rent after a period of illness, the 27-year-old told The New Orleans Advocate that she applied to a local assistance program four months ago but is still waiting for help.
“If it comes, it comes. If it does not come, do not,” she told the newspaper. “It will be too late for many people. Many people will be out.”
In northern Michigan, Mary Hunt, who receives the minimum wage by driving a medical taxi, also remained renting a mobile home because she fell ill with Covid.
READ ALSO | The war has changed: CDC calls for new response to Delta Covid-19 variant
She was served with eviction documents and worries about what she will do with her things and her five cats and a dog.
“How can I choose which cats to keep? It will not happen. I will not leave any of them behind,” Hunt told National Public Radio this week.
“If I lose this house, then they get in the car with me. And people may think I’m a cracker, but I’m not giving up on my family,” Hunt said.
COVID Hotspots
Unlike other pandemic-related aid that was distributed by Washington, such as incentive controls, it was the states, counties, and cities that were responsible for building programs from the beginning to provide the intended assistance to tenants.
The Treasury Department said that as of June, only $ 3 billion in aid had reached households out of $ 25 billion sent to states and localities in early February, less than three weeks after Biden took office.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered an eviction moratorium in September 2020, as the world’s largest economy lost over 20 million jobs amid pandemic closures. The CDC feared that homelessness would increase coronavirus infections.
READ ALSO | US will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant, White House says
Although more than half of those jobs have been recovered since then, many families have not yet recovered their lost rent payments.
The latest survey of the Household Pulse Registry Office showed that of the 51 million tenants surveyed, 7.4 million were renters and nearly half of those who said they risked being evicted in the next two months.
Nearly 80 percent of households left to rent in early July lived in Covid hotspots, according to a study by the Jain Family Institute.
“Getting people on the streets will probably not have a good effect on community broadcasting rates,” housing policy institute researcher Paul Williams told CBS MoneyWatch.
NO JUSTIFICATION
Shortly after taking office, the Biden administration had eased the paperwork and requirements for eligibility for an emergency rental assistance program, but it has stressed that management remains in the hands of state and local officials.
READ ALSO | Biden chooses Indian-American health official Rahul Gupta as drug tsar
“There can be no excuse for no state or locality to speed up funding for landlords and tenants who have been harmed during this pandemic,” Biden warned on Friday.
The CDC deportation moratorium and other protections have prevented about 2.2 million deportation records since March 2020, said Peter Hepburn, a researcher at the Princeton University Deportation Labyrinth.
