The Oregon International Air Show returns to McMinnville Airport





It was the first time the air show was held as a drive, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the event for the first time in nearly a decade.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. While the pandemic is still a very real part of our lives, many events that were canceled or postponed last year are coming back. This includes International Air Show in Oregon. On Saturday, thousands of parked cars lined up at McMinnville Airport for the air show, which is taking place from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1. But because of the pandemic, things are a little different this year. “This is our first celebration of driving in the air and in the back door,” said Herb Gillen, a spokeswoman for the air show. Pandemic canceled the show last year. This year, Gillen said that instead of thousands of people gathering next to each other, guests can park next to each other while still keeping their distance. RELATED: The Oregon International Air Show moved to McMinnville this year “We went and checked with other shows across the country that we found best practices to bring here and by all accounts, our fans loved it,” Gillen said. This aerial show back door party worked well for Daniel Miller and his family. “It feels a bit like you have more open space, you’re not crowded next to someone else,” Miller said. People are also able to bring their own food and drinks this year, and spectators only have to pay for one car ticket not per person. Moreover, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are flying to the event for the first time in nine years. CONNECTED: The order street is back and contains houses with different price points Organizers said the event required a lot of planning to join. Tickets for the air show must be purchased in advance. In May 2022, the air show is expected to return to Hillsboro Airport, where it is traditionally held. Also in Hillsboro, the Washington County Fair is also in full swing this weekend after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think we are right in what we expected. We know people were enthusiastic about turning it into something like a fair of course,” said fair coordinator Lisa Dupre. Although things are a little different this time around the event organizers say it brings a bit of a sense of normalcy. Admission to the fair is free, but there is a parking fee.

