Manitoba’s return to classes is near. Here’s what we know about schools and COVID-19
With September just a few weeks away, and the COVID-19 concerns are still very much a reality, many questions remain about what the school will look like this fall in Manitoba.
A provincial spokesman said Friday that the plan to return to school will be published next week. For now, here is a summary of what we know and do not know about schools and COVID-19 so far.
Restrictions and schools for COVID-19
Last Monday, the Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the goal is to get the school back to normal as much as possible for students this fall.
“We know COVID will still be circulating, especially among the unvaccinated, so we will need to have flexible plans,” he said.
“But what we do know is that we want to do everything we can to get the kids back to school and keep them in school as normally as possible.”
He said he could not give more details beyond that, but that more information will be coming soon.
In May, Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced $ 58 million in funding to help schools cope with COVID-19 in the next academic year. Some of these funds come from the federal government.
At the time, Cullen said the province was announcing funding early because they expect schools to need to once again defy COVID-19 concerns by providing education in the 2021-2022 school year.
Most of that $ 40 million total money will go to hiring more school staff, learning and technology, and workplace health and safety, a provincial press release said.
Vaccine
Public health officials in Manitoba have called on parents to ensure that children aged 12 and over are vaccinated in time for the start of the new school year, but the province has not mandated it. Children under the age of 12 are currently not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba.
As of Friday, 52.9 percent of Manitobans between the ages of 10 and 19 had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, Dr Joss Reimer, medical director of the provincial vaccine group, said parents would have to get a first-dose appointment for their children by Tuesday, July 27, if they wanted their children to be immunized. fully on time for school start.
Otherwise, they will not have enough time to take their second dose and develop immunity before school starts in early September, Reimer told a news conference on July 21st.
Reimer also said the province is considering whether vaccines can be offered in schools.
During an interview with CBC Manitoba’sRadio Information last week, Reimer was asked if the province could make it mandatory for students to be vaccinated before attending school.
She said it is something the working group has discussed but has not made any official recommendations to the provincial government.
D LGJO | | Dr. Joss Reimer answers questions about vaccines:
Informative Radio – MB10:09If you are not vaccinated, can you keep it that way as our provincial test positivity rate is right at the level when community spread is not happening?
Children under 12 years
There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada for those under 12 years of age.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for young people 12 and older, but the other three vaccines approved in Moderna Canada, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for people 18 and older.
Several trials are now underway to test the effectiveness and safety of existing vaccines, although a vaccine for children is not expected before the end of the year.
While children under 12 are not eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine, officials have said the best way to protect them is to vaccinate as many suitable people as possible.
“If we have vaccinated qualified staff and students, we will see that there is less broadcasting,” Roussin said last Monday.
On Wednesday, Dr. Reimer was asked if the province would consider the basis of suitability in the year of a child’s birth versus their age, as other provinces have done, to allow more children to be vaccinated.
At this time, the province is adhering to age-based suitability because that is what is recommended by Health Canada and this is what was used in the vaccine studies, Reimer said.
But when the province makes a decision on giving vaccines to schools, it will reconsider the issue, she said.
