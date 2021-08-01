International
Brisbane woman who flew to Rockhampton tested positive for COVID-19, Queensland Health tracks her contacts
Queensland Health is tracking the contacts of a woman from Brisbane who made a return trip to Rockhampton while being infected with COVID-19.
Main points:
- The woman is believed to have been contagious since July 28
- Queensland Health said it was working with the Rookwood Weir labor camp project team to urgently test employees
- Rockhampton CQUni fever clinic testing hours have been extended
The woman flew to Rockhampton for work at 8:30 am on July 28 with Qantas flight QF2362 and returned to Brisbane at 6:40 pm on July 30 with Qantas flight QF2365.
It is believed she had been infectious since July 28 and the case was included among nine new cases won in the country announced Sunday.
Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said all the cases announced were the highly contagious Delta variant.
The woman was an outside contractor working on the Rookwood Weir project west of Rockhampton.
Queensland Health said it was working with the Rookwood Weir labor camp project team to urgently test employees.
“Work on site has stopped and workers have been isolated in their rooms for 14 days quarantine,” Queensland Health said in a statement.
“Other Rookwood project workers who have left the country have also been contacted and told to be isolated for 14 days.”
Queensland Health said it was contacting those who were on the same plane and others identified as close or casual contacts.
Rockhampton CQUni fever clinic testing hours have been extended, Queensland Health said.
The south-east Queensland outbreak, which now includes 18 cases, was first discovered on Thursday when a 17-year-old schoolgirl from the western suburbs of Brisbane was tested after feeling ill.
The schoolgirl was found to have the highly contagious Delta variant, which she had caught by her teacher, a medical student at the University of Queensland.
How the medical student became infected is still unknown, but the order of the entire genome has linked the infection to two returning passengers who were on the same flight from Singapore and had the same infection.
The schoolgirl was believed to be contagious in the community for three days and at school for two days. Her parents and two siblings also tested positive for the virus.
A staff member at Ironside State School, who is attended by one of the student’s siblings, then tested positive.
More instances emerged when three students who attended a karate class at Ironside State School tested positive.
Two of the students were from Ironside and one was from the Brisbane Grammar School. The father of Grammar’s student also tested positive.
COVID testing capacity increases for closed states in the south-east
Details of the case were revealed by authorities after Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said testing capacity would be increased in the state’s closed southeast, to help manage demand growth caused by the latest COVID-19 group.
“There has been a significant increase in the number of people in our COVID-19 testing clinics,” she said in a statement.
“I know some people have had to wait longer than usual to be tested, but I urge them to stay put and take the test, especially if they have symptoms or have been in one of contact tracking sites published on our website“
Queensland Health is opening new facilities or extending the hours of existing facilities, including:
- Gundu-Pa Fever Clinic, Wynnum-Manly Community Health Center (8:00 a.m.-4: 00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday)
- Clinic of Injuries and Mild Diseases (Caloundra) Outpatient Care Specialist Caloundra (8:00 am-8:00 pm, Monday and Tuesday)
- Nambour General Hospital (8:00 a.m.-6: 00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday)
- Gympie Hospital (8:00 a.m.-4: 00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday)
- Court Street Fever Clinic (Ipswich Hospital) (8.30am-7pm Monday, Aug. 2)
- Mater Private Testing Clinic Springfield Hospital COVID-19, 30 Health Care Dr, Springfield Central (8:00 a.m.-4: 00 p.m. Monday-Friday, August 2)
Queensland Health also said because of “current workforce issues”, some non-urgent election operations and outpatient appointments may need to be postponed to some south-east Queensland hospitals.
The Hospital and Health Service will contact those affected.
