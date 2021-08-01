International
How does a UNESCO World Heritage Site affect a tourist destination?
(CNN) This week, all eyes are on UNESCO, the France-based body that ranks the “World Heritage” in some of the most beautiful, historic and otherwise important sites in the world.
With all the hype about who will make the cut and who will not, there is an unanswered question: Does the UNESCO designation really make a difference to travelers?
How to determine inheritance
With 1,153 World Heritage sites on the list, travelers should not expect a convenient access for everyone.
“Heritage” can be defined in many ways, and UNESCO divides countries into three categories: cultural significance, environmental significance, or a combination of both. Among the thousands of names on the list are some of the most beloved places on the planet: Machu Picchu, Venice Canals, Grand Canyon, Angkor Wat.
The nomination process is laborious, time consuming and costly. Many developing countries have sites that can and should be recognized for their global importance, but they cannot afford the time and money it takes to set up a campaign.
“The minimum time between the nomination and the inscription is two years, but it usually requires much more,” a UNESCO representative explained to CNN. “Countries must first mark a site they intend to nominate on the Probationary List, which is submitted to UNESCO. They must then complete a nomination dossier which must contain information about the site’s attributes and management mechanisms, and protection set for the site “
And just because a nomination has been submitted does not mean the journey is over. Many destinations are not listed on their first try. UNESCO may return notes or suggestions on how to improve a nomination. Some suffer for years in the “under review” file.
Not everyone considers these definitions, or large-scale investments in tourism infrastructure, as a priority. Some governments see no value in trying to nominate their countries, while others seek UNESCO lists of how they can pursue Olympic gold medals.
The Cordouan seed, off the coast of Le Verdon-sur-Mer, France, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2021.
Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images
Although UNESCO considers itself an apolitical organization, its headquarters are in Paris, which means that some critics accuse the organization of being too European.
For every already iconic Stonehenge, there is one less famous Joya de Ceren in El Salvador. Fiji’s first and only place in UNESCO, the port city of Levuka, did not come until 2013.
The value of free PR
It is called the “UNESCO Effect”. Maria Gravari-Barbas is the coordinator of the UNESCO program “Tourism, Culture, Development” at the Sorbonne in Paris, and she knows better than anyone how the power of the UNESCO brand can reach a lesser-known destination. on another level. .
With a UNESCO announcement comes free global advertising. With free global advertising come thousands of people who can hear about a site for the first time and make an effort to search for it or add it to their next itinerary. And with those tourists come money.
“Yes, there is clearly a difference,” she says. “UNESCO is very popular among tourists.” Having an international approval of the “brand name” can be the deciding factor in why one traveler chooses one potential vacation spot over another. “People are looking for the list.”
One of those people looking for the list is Michael Turtle, an Australian travel blogger who has visited 322 UNESCO World Heritage sites.
“If you were collecting a museum or a gallery that was trying to tell the history of the world and you could go and collect all these places that told history, the World Heritage sites are those places,” he says.
“What happens is that you end up going to some places you may not have heard of before. But by going to them, you discover all this part of a country, its heritage, its culture that you do not you would have known otherwise “
Gravari-Barbas points out that with a UNESCO designation comes a deeper investment in tourism infrastructure — all those new visitors will need beds to sleep on, restaurants to eat and souvenirs to buy. Considering how much work goes into a nomination bid, none of this happens by chance.
At best, the designation of UNESCO World Heritage can bring global money, support and recognition to a well-deserved destination. In the worst case, it could be the first step towards surrogacy.
The historic Madrid Boulevard Paseo del Prado and the Retiro Park (pictured) are also members of the 2021 World Heritage List class.
Juan Medina / Reuters
An ancient rock and a modern hard rock
For the mayor of the city, it was an impossible decision.
Rotherham called the UNESCO decision “retrograde” and cited other World Heritage sites that could also be found guilty of the same “crime” of modernization around an ancient monument — fast food restaurants opposite the Pyramids of Giza are often cited. example.
“Countries like Liverpool do not have to face the binary choice between preserving heritage status or regenerating backward communities – and restoring jobs and the opportunities that come with it,” he adds.
UNESCO claims that any site removed from the heritage list can be re-applied and that cancellations are not permanent. That said, no one has ever managed to get back on the list since it was removed.
