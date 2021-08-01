International
China has 5 of the tallest buildings in the world. The new concerns mean they will not build any higher.
It resembled a scene from a disaster movie.
As the 70-storey skyscraper rocked over them, thousands of people ran screaming in the heart of the big Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Footage of the May 18 incident outside the 1,167-foot SEG Plaza quickly went viral, and the U.S. Consulate in nearby Guangzhou advised Americans to stay away from the area.
The building’s board of directors said in a statement on July 15 that an investigation had concluded that the building was safe and could continue to be used. He added that investigators believed that removing the mast of the buildings could solve the issue of perceptible vibrations in the building. “
The report came less than two weeks after China began to implement new rules for building skyscrapers, which banned new buildings over 1,640 meters. Proposals for buildings above 820 meters will also be severely restricted and will require a specific reason for reaching that height, they said.
Guidelines on the changes were issued by the country’s National Development and Reform Commission to architects, property developers and urban planners last year, allowing them to change models if necessary. Buildings already under construction will not be affected.
The commission said this was a result of growing safety and quality concerns over some projects.
China is home to five of the 10 tallest buildings in the world that exceed 1,640 meters in value, including the Shanghai Tower which stands at just over 2,000 feet, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest in the world with a height of 2,716 feet.
But Chinese policy toward iconic indicators of economic power has gradually changed in recent years, according to Daniel Safarik, assistant director of research and thought leadership at CTBUH.
“There is probably no country that has really taken the construction of skyscrapers as a symbol of its economic importance more than China,” he told NBC News by telephone last week.
Heads and shoulders above anyone else by a good margin, he added.
Economic reforms launched in 1978 by the ruling Chinese Communist Party under former leader Deng Xiaoping paved the way for foreign investment, Safarik said.
Experts in many different fields were invited by the West to bring the nation to the level because China as a nation wanted to announce its arrival on the global economic scene, he added.
Foreign architects arrived in the crowd, encouraged by a welcoming government and a new source of revenue, which was a good testing ground for innovative ideas, he said.
By the late ’90s, things were really starting to fall into the snow, he said, adding that you were starting to see buildings that were rivals of everything you would see in North America.
But the nation’s latest move, he said, could signal a subtle shift in the country’s attitude towards the economy and its development.
China does not want to be seen as simply copying the West, he said.
The number of new buildings measuring 656 meters or higher fell by nearly 40 percent in 2019, according to a report by CTBUH. Various regions had begun to apply height restrictions to new projects.
For Bin Jiang, an associate professor of landscape architecture at Hong Kong University, financial considerations were also a key factor in policy change.
“The money has been borrowed from China’s central bank and the development of skyscrapers creates a huge hole in government resources,” he said, adding that maintaining them was also expensive.
“Most skyscraper buildings create a financial deficit,” Jiang said. “They’re losing money every day.
There was no practical need for them, he added.
For Shanghai resident Jian Shi, 23, the decision to limit their height was a welcome one.
I would live on the second or third floors of a residential building instead of tall buildings, she said, adding that she feared for her safety whenever she was inside a skyscraper and preferred lower-rise buildings.
But Safarik asserted that the border did not mean a complete ban on skyscrapers.
There will still be very tall buildings in China, he said. There just won’t be any too long.
